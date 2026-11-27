Argentine President Javier Milei was not invited to the inauguration ceremony of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil. This decision highlights the difficult relations between the two South American leaders, whose political and economic orientations differ deeply.

The ceremony, scheduled for January 5, 2027, in Brasilia, will mark the beginning of Lula’s fourth presidential term, re-elected last October against conservative Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro. A Brazilian government source confirmed on Thursday, November 26, that Javier Milei would not be among the guests. Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno is also expected to be excluded from the event.

Relations between Brasilia and Buenos Aires have significantly deteriorated since Javier Milei’s participation in the launch of Flávio Bolsonaro’s presidential campaign last July. The Argentine leader had then multiplied personal attacks against Lula. In retaliation, the Brazilian government recalled its ambassador and downgraded its diplomatic relations with Argentina.

A diplomatic crisis that is settling in for the long term

Javier Milei has still not recognized Lula’s electoral victory. His foreign minister also questioned the regularity of the election, without presenting evidence of irregularities. Tensions worsened further after Flávio Bolsonaro fled to the United States via Argentina while under judicial investigation in Brazil for alleged money laundering. Brasilia then requested explanations from Argentine authorities.

The Brazilian government also decided that its ambassador to Argentina, Julio Bitelli, would not resume his duties in Buenos Aires. Despite this crisis, Brasilia plans to invite other Argentine political figures to the inauguration ceremony to preserve relations between the two countries. As the main economic powers in South America and founding members of Mercosur, Brazil and Argentina remain closely linked commercially. The two presidents are also expected to meet next week at the Mercosur summit in Montevideo, Uruguay.