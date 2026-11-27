Anthony Williams, a 33-year-old British man, was found guilty on Thursday, November 26, of 14 attempted murders, including one in November 2025 on a train bound for London . His sentence will be handed down on February 4 and 5, 2027.

The Cambridge Criminal Court found Anthony Williams guilty on all counts. The Huntingdon train attack had sparked widespread shock and grief across the UK . Several passengers and railway staff displayed remarkable courage in protecting the travelers. No lives were lost.

The British prosecution praised the composure of those who confronted the attack. Among them was Samir Zitouni, an employee of the LNER railway company, who was seriously injured while trying to protect passengers. The presiding judge also paid tribute to the dignity of the victims throughout the hearings.

Police and medical failings examined

The court proceedings revealed that Anthony Williams suffered from schizophrenia and had contacted his general practitioner twice in the month preceding the incident to report the ineffectiveness of his treatment. British health authorities announced the opening of an investigation into the circumstances of his medical care.

Cambridgeshire police also apologized, acknowledging that some opportunities to intervene had been missed. Two officers are now facing disciplinary proceedings regarding their handling of a previous report. The verdict has reignited questions about coordination between police services and mental health facilities.