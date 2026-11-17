British police are intensifying their search to find a man suspected of involvement in multiple sexual assaults in Nottingham, central England. The incidents, committed between October 2025 and September 2026, primarily targeted sex workers. A reward of £10,000 is now offered for any information leading to his arrest and conviction.

A major search operation continues in Nottingham, where authorities are trying to identify a man suspected of committing several sexual assaults in the Arboretum area. According to Nottinghamshire Police, the incidents occurred over nearly a year, between October 2025 and September 2026. Investigators have received two reports directly from victims, as well as two others from members of the public. They also suspect the existence of five additional offenses, including rapes and attempted rapes. Given the seriousness of the allegations, police have released surveillance footage showing a man who may hold useful information for the investigation.

The British association Crimestoppers has announced a £10,000 reward to encourage testimonies that could advance the investigations. This sum will be paid only if the information provided directly to the organization leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator. The scheme will remain in effect for three months. Information communicated directly to the police will therefore not qualify for this reward. Crimestoppers emphasizes the confidentiality of its service, which allows witnesses to provide information anonymously. This initiative aims notably to reassure people who might hesitate to come forward for fear of retaliation or personal consequences.

Police fear a particularly dangerous offender

Commissioner Ruby Burrow, leading the investigation, described the alleged perpetrator as an extremely dangerous sexual predator. Law enforcement states they have already deployed significant resources to try to identify and locate him. The investigations include detailed analysis of surveillance footage, neighborhood inquiries, and plainclothes police patrols. No new incidents have been reported since September, leading investigators to consider several hypotheses. The wanted man may have left Nottingham or be trying to avoid authorities’ attention by limiting his movements. Police nevertheless assure they are actively continuing their search to prevent further assaults.

The case also raises the issue of protecting sex workers, who are particularly exposed to violence and sometimes reluctant to report assaults they suffer. Lydia Patsalides, regional manager of Crimestoppers for the East Midlands, reminded that these women should have the same security guarantees and access to justice as the general population. The association thus encourages witnesses to share any relevant information without revealing their identity. For investigators, the goal remains to find the person responsible for the alleged assaults and enable victims to obtain justice. The release of surveillance images and the financial reward constitute two new levers to try to advance this investigation.