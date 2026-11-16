Five candidates for the presidential election, five visions of French society, and one common question: how to enable the French to live with dignity from their work and income? On Monday, November 16, Marine Le Pen, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Gabriel Attal, Bruno Retailleau, and Raphaël Glucksmann met for a major debate organized by TF1 and LCI in partnership with Restos du Cœur. Hosted by Gilles Bouleau and Amélie Carrouër, the program took place in an Île-de-France warehouse of the association, on the eve of the launch of its 42nd winter campaign. A symbolic setting, as Restos du Cœur announced having welcomed 1.4 million people during their last campaign, distributing 186 million meals. Facing questions from volunteers and beneficiaries, the presidential hopefuls defended sometimes radically opposing solutions on wages, prices, housing, taxation, and solidarity. The only absentee among the main initially invited candidates, Édouard Philippe chose to preside over the municipal council of Le Havre, dedicated to his town’s budget.

The first confrontation focused on purchasing power, at the heart of social mobilizations sweeping the country for several weeks. Marine Le Pen advocated for a VAT reduction on certain essential products, as well as a reduced rate of 5.5% on several energy sources, notably electricity and gas. For the National Rally candidate, lowering these levies is a way to quickly ease households’ daily expenses. Jean-Luc Mélenchon proposed a different approach, based on a “social emergency state,” raising the minimum wage to 1,700 euros net, blocking certain essential prices, and regulating margins made by large agri-food companies. The left-wing leader believes that wage increases must be accompanied by greater public intervention to prevent prices from absorbing purchasing power gains.

Bruno Retailleau strongly contested Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s proposals, especially on price setting. The Republicans’ president believes that too strict control risks disrupting some markets and causing shortages. He supports a policy based on reducing social contributions and valuing work, while seeking to further limit certain social benefits. The exchanges between the two candidates quickly took a more personal turn. “You live quite well, you,” Bruno Retailleau notably said to Jean-Luc Mélenchon, before calling him a “monomaniac.” Behind these jabs lies a disagreement on two economic conceptions: one favoring state intervention on prices and incomes, the other emphasizing levies and incentives to work. The two candidates thus opposed solutions whose consequences for businesses, employees, and public finances would be very different.

Gabriel Attal tried to distinguish himself from the two camps by presenting a measure aimed at directly increasing net salary. The Renaissance president proposes to eliminate the general social contribution deducted from wages, with a potential gain of up to 270 euros net per month for some employees. He invited viewers to check their pay slips to identify the line he wants to remove. The former Prime Minister contests the VAT cuts proposed by Marine Le Pen and the price blocking defended by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, considering that these measures do not sufficiently address the issue of disposable income. His proposal nevertheless raises a significant financial challenge: the CSG contributes to social protection funding, and its removal on wages would require compensating several tens of billions of euros in revenue. Gabriel Attal assures he wants to mobilize state operating savings, although the detailed modalities were not fully specified during the debate.

Raphaël Glucksmann, for his part, placed wealth redistribution at the heart of his intervention. The Place Publique and Socialist Party candidate considers that the fight against poverty cannot rely solely on increasing work income or tax cuts. He advocates for a greater contribution from the highest wealth, notably through strengthened taxation on large inheritances, and wishes to increase resources devoted to solidarity. The MEP also emphasized difficulties faced by young people, low-income families, and those who can no longer cope with housing costs. This stance distinguishes him from Gabriel Attal and Bruno Retailleau, who favor tax reductions, but also from Jean-Luc Mélenchon, whose economic proposals he does not fully share. The exchanges thus showed that divergences on the left remain significant, despite a common diagnosis on the worsening of precariousness.

Housing, student poverty, and social aid: disagreements even on the role of the state

The housing issue sparked new confrontations. Marine Le Pen defended national priority in the allocation of social housing, considering that the French must be prioritized in access to HLM housing. Raphaël Glucksmann immediately opposed the risk of a policy of “spatial segregation” based on nationality distinction. The social-democratic candidate wants to develop social housing construction and maintain rent control measures in areas where prices are particularly high. Jean-Luc Mélenchon defends a much more ambitious goal in construction, with 400,000 additional social housing units per year. To finance this policy, he notably wants to mobilize more regulated savings and considers strengthening mechanisms for requisitioning vacant housing. The exchanges highlighted disagreements on HLM allocation criteria but also on the role the state should play in regulating the real estate market.

Bruno Retailleau chose another approach, defending priority for working people and families with children in access to social housing. The LR candidate also wants to promote homeownership for HLM tenants and abolish rent control, which he considers a barrier to rental investment. These proposals fit into his broader program of reducing certain administrative constraints and modifying social aid. On the educational front, the debate also featured an unexpected exchange between Bruno Retailleau and Jean-Luc Mélenchon about Parcoursup. When directly questioned by the left-wing candidate on the platform’s abolition, the Republicans’ president expressed support for its disappearance. However, the two men quickly opposed each other on apprenticeships and ways to improve youth access to employment, with Jean-Luc Mélenchon notably reproaching his opponent for presenting as new a measure already in place.

Student precariousness was another key moment of the evening. Jean-Luc Mélenchon defended the creation of an autonomy allowance of 1,337 euros, intended to guarantee students sufficient resources to pursue their studies without fully depending on their family or a side job. He wants to finance this measure through strengthened taxation on very large inheritances. Raphaël Glucksmann proposed, for his part, a mobility pass at one euro per day for those under 25, to reduce travel costs and facilitate access to studies and employment. Gabriel Attal emphasized simplifying access to social benefits, notably through the development of “solidarity at source,” aimed at limiting non-use of aid. The candidates thus confronted several conceptions of youth autonomy: creation of a specific income, reduction of certain mandatory expenses, or improvement of access to existing schemes.

Finally, the role of associations led to a marked exchange between Marine Le Pen and Raphaël Glucksmann. The National Rally candidate defended the idea that associations receiving public funds must remain “apolitical.” Raphaël Glucksmann contested this view, considering that a solidarity organization must be able to criticize public authorities’ decisions without fearing loss of funding. The confrontation concerns a sensitive subject: the conditions for awarding public subsidies and the freedom of expression of associative structures. Gabriel Attal assured he wants to preserve public support and tax benefits granted to the sector, while acknowledging that poverty did not decrease during the years he held government responsibilities.