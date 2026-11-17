Germany, Austria, Denmark, Greece, and the Netherlands announced on Monday, November 16, 2026, a joint project aimed at transferring migrants who no longer have the right to stay in the European Union to Rwanda. This scheme, presented as a “return hub,” could welcome its first occupants in 2027. A controversial initiative marking a tightening of European migration policies.

Five European Union member states wish to experiment with a new form of managing expulsions. Gathered in Vienna, Austria, their representatives presented an agreement with Rwanda to establish on its territory a facility intended to host individuals subject to a return decision when their repatriation to their country of origin cannot be arranged.

The project brings together Germany, Austria, Denmark, Greece, and the Netherlands. It takes place in a context of tightening European migration policies, with several governments seeking to increase the number of effective returns of people who no longer have a right of residence.

A first center planned for 2027

The scheme is expected to start on a limited scale. According to information shared during negotiations, about a hundred people could be welcomed in the first phase, with around twenty participants from each of the five European countries.

Authorities present this step as an experiment intended to assess the practical conditions of transfer, reception, and support for the individuals concerned. The center could begin operating in spring or summer 2027.

Project leaders assure that it would not be a closed detention facility. Transferred persons could benefit from a residence status in Rwanda and access integration programs, including vocational training.

Kigali advocates a new integration opportunity

The Rwandan government presents this partnership as a reception opportunity for people who can no longer remain in the concerned European countries.

Rwandan Interior Minister Vincent Biruta defended the idea of offering a new perspective to transferred individuals. Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker considers, on his side, that this agreement marks a major change in European migration policy.

For the five governments, the scheme addresses a recurring difficulty: some expulsion decisions cannot be executed, notably when the country of origin refuses to issue the necessary documents for return.

Criticism regarding fundamental rights

The project nevertheless raises strong reservations. Several human rights organizations are concerned about the guarantees offered to transferred persons, especially when they have no familial, cultural, or personal ties with Rwanda.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has also expressed concerns. Criticism focuses notably on protection against expulsions to countries where individuals could be exposed to persecution, as well as on possibilities for appeal and respect for individual rights.

The legal question remains central. States will have to demonstrate that transfers comply with their international and European obligations, notably regarding the protection of fundamental rights.

An initiative dividing Europe

While the European Commission has welcomed the search for new solutions to improve returns, not all European leaders share this approach.

Emmanuel Macron notably expressed reservations about the effectiveness and compliance of such schemes with European values. Other political leaders consider, on the contrary, that return centers located outside the Union could help make migration policies more deterrent.

The effective launch of the project will still depend on its operational modalities, financing, and legal guarantees provided to the persons concerned.

With this initiative, the five European states open a new phase in the debate on outsourcing migration policies. Its real effectiveness and human consequences will be closely observed during the first experiments planned for 2027.