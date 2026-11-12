Sweden: Parliament Opens Way to Citizenship Revocation for Dual Nationals

The Swedish Parliament adopted on Wednesday, November 11, a constitutional revision allowing, under certain conditions, the withdrawal of nationality from persons holding another citizenship. Approved by 292 votes to 51, this reform mainly targets fraudulent naturalizations and convictions for crimes seriously harming the country’s interests. Its application will, however, require the adoption of a new law.

Sweden takes an important step in tightening its nationality legislation. On Wednesday, November 11, deputies approved a constitutional amendment opening the possibility to revoke Swedish citizenship from certain dual nationals. Until now, the constitutional framework largely protected citizens residing in the kingdom from such a measure. From now on, the legislator may provide exceptions in two situations: when nationality was obtained based on false information or when a person has been convicted of offenses seriously harming the vital interests of the State.

The text received a large majority, with 292 votes in favor and 51 against. This adoption constitutes the second stage of a constitutional procedure requiring two parliamentary votes separated by legislative elections. The first took place in May 2026, before the September 13 election. The new constitutional provision is set to come into force on January 1, 2027. However, it will not alone allow immediate citizenship revocations: an ordinary law will still need to define the offenses concerned, applicable procedures, and legal safeguards.

A reform driven by security concerns

The center-right government led by Ulf Kristersson initiated this reflection as part of its policy against organized crime. Supported in Parliament by the Sweden Democrats, a nationalist party opposed to immigration, the executive notably wished to act against certain dual nationals involved in particularly dangerous criminal networks. Swedish authorities also mentioned offenses related to terrorism and threats to national security. The chosen constitutional wording remains general, leaving it to the future legislator to precisely determine the convictions that may justify citizenship withdrawal.

The implementation of this reform occurs during a particular political period. Since the September legislative elections, Swedish parties have faced difficulties forming a new government. Ulf Kristersson currently leads a caretaker government while political negotiations continue. It will therefore be up to the next government to present the legislative provisions necessary for the reform’s application. The debate will notably focus on the criteria used to characterize a serious harm to the country’s interests and on the appeal procedures available to affected persons.

Human rights defenders denounce a risk of inequality

The reform raises concerns among organizations defending individual freedoms. The association Civil Rights Defenders considers that it could create a difference in treatment between Swedish citizens holding only that nationality and those with a second passport. The latter could lose their citizenship in certain circumstances, unlike persons who would become stateless following such a decision. The organization thus raises the issue of equality before the law and the potentially conditional nature of nationality for part of the population.

Supporters of the reform, for their part, consider that it will better protect the fundamental interests of the State and sanction naturalization fraud. The system will nevertheless have to respect Sweden’s international commitments, notably conventions related to the prevention of statelessness and the protection of fundamental rights. With this vote, Stockholm opens a new chapter in its citizenship policy, without yet having set all the rules for its application. The next government will now have to transform this constitutional possibility into a precise legal framework, in a debate that directly concerns the definition of rights and obligations attached to Swedish nationality.