On Tuesday, November 10, the US justice system announced charges against three men suspected of organizing a series of attacks in Europe on behalf of networks linked to Iran. Among the plans mentioned is an operation targeting the British RAF Fairford airbase, used by the US military. Investigators claim the suspects coordinated several violent acts from Iran and even from a New York prison. Tehran categorically denies any involvement in this case.

The US Department of Justice made public on Tuesday an indictment against three men accused of participating in organizing attacks in Europe. The suspects are Mohsen Mohajeri, an Iranian national; Mohammad Ali al-Hassani, of Iraqi nationality; and Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, holding both Iranian and Iraqi nationalities. According to US authorities, the three men acted in support of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Kata’ib Hezbollah, an Iraqi militia backed by Tehran. One of the accused reportedly communicated with British contacts from a New York prison, where he is awaiting trial in another case. The other two allegedly participated in coordinating operations from Iran.

US investigators attribute to this network a series of attack plans claimed under the name Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, presented as a new Islamist group. According to the Department of Justice, this organization claimed eighteen attacks in Europe in spring 2026, including seven in the United Kingdom. The incidents mentioned include arson, use of explosives, and a knife attack in April in the London neighborhood of Golders Green. Two Jewish men were seriously injured at that time. One suspect is to be tried next year in this case. US authorities consider these operations part of a coordinated campaign, but the criminal responsibilities of the prosecuted individuals remain to be established in court.

A US military base in the UK targeted

One of the most significant elements of the case concerns the RAF Fairford airbase, located in Gloucestershire, southwest England. On September 27, a major police operation was deployed after the discovery of three suspicious vans near this military installation. A farmer raised the alarm during the night after spotting the vehicles near the base. Police found no explosives on board but seized a large quantity of gasoline. Seven men were arrested in the UK as part of the investigations. Two British nationals also appeared in court in October in connection with this alleged plot.

According to the US indictment, Mohammad Ali al-Hassani began preparing this operation as early as August. He reportedly paid several people to monitor the surroundings of RAF Fairford and organize the logistics necessary for an attack. Investigators mention the acquisition of vans, fuel barrels, and the search for chemical substances that could be used to manufacture incendiary or explosive devices. Metallic objects that could be used as projectiles were also sought. The vehicles were disguised to resemble those of companies specializing in fuel delivery and pool maintenance. On September 26, the drivers were ordered to approach the base, but at least two vans were blocked by a security device.

Washington accuses Tehran, Iran denies any involvement

For US authorities, this case demonstrates the threat posed by networks linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Europe. FBI Director Kash Patel stated that the three accused were involved in nearly twenty attack plots. He also indicated that one of the suspects transmitted coded messages from detention to facilitate new violent operations. The Iranian embassy in London rejected these accusations, denouncing what it considers unfounded and malicious speculation. At this stage, the elements presented by Washington constitute judicial accusations and not facts definitively established by a court decision.

The case arises amid heightened military tensions between Iran and the United States. RAF Fairford has been used for several decades by the US Air Force, notably to host strategic B-1 and B-52 bombers. These aircraft recently participated in operations in the Middle East. After the September incident, Washington withdrew its bombers from the British base. Donald Trump had then mentioned threats against US military installations. In July, Iran warned that any base used to conduct attacks against its territory could be considered a legitimate target. Investigations continue on both sides of the Atlantic to determine the exact role of the suspects and establish possible responsibilities in the attack plots mentioned by US authorities.