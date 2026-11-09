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Poland: Krakow shooting perpetrator dies from injuries

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Poland: The perpetrator of the Krakow massacre has died from his injuries
Poland: The perpetrator of the Krakow massacre has died from his injuries

The perpetrator of the deadly shooting committed on Saturday in the heart of Krakow⁠ has succumbed to his injuries, announced the Polish police this Monday morning. Seriously wounded during his arrest, the assailant had been hospitalized in critical condition. His death ends any possibility of trial against him, but investigations continue to establish the exact circumstances of the attack and his motivations.

The 24-year-old suspect died in hospital

Identified as Michał O., a 24-year-old Polish national from Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, the assailant was hit by police gunfire during his arrest on Saturday afternoon. Transported to the hospital in critical condition, he underwent several surgical operations. He died on Monday morning, two days after the shooting.

The Lesser Poland police confirmed his death in a statement published on X: “We inform you that the perpetrator of the tragic events died this morning in hospital.” The man could not be questioned due to the severity of his injuries. Le Parisien +1

Six people killed and fifteen injured at the Market Square

On Saturday, shortly after 3 p.m., Michał O. drove into the Main Market Square, in the heart of Krakow’s historic center. Armed notably with a semi-automatic AR-15 type rifle, he opened fire on passersby, apparently chosen at random, in this area heavily frequented by residents and tourists.

Six people, four women and two men, were killed. Fifteen others were injured, including two police officers. The assailant continued firing before being neutralized by law enforcement a few streets from the square. Investigators found several firearms and ammunition in his vehicle. Le Parisien +1

His parents and sister found dead at their home

A few hours after the attack, police discovered three other bodies at the suspect’s family home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, about 150 kilometers from Krakow. The victims were his father, aged 53, his mother, aged 52, and his sister, aged 21. All three showed injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Investigators suspect Michał O. also murdered the three family members before going to Krakow. If this responsibility is confirmed, the number of people killed by the young man would reach nine, excluding his own death. Seven firearms were found at the family home. SNRT News +1

An investigation for terrorism and far-right sympathies

The Polish Interior Minister, Marcin Kierwiński, described the suspect as a man “fascinated by far-right ideologies”. Authorities mentioned radical and ultranationalist convictions, without establishing at this stage any affiliation with a terrorist organization. The young man had no known criminal record and held a firearms possession permit.

The Polish prosecutor’s office opened an investigation for acts of a terrorist nature. Investigations focus on the six murders committed in central Krakow, attempted murders targeting several others, and the deaths of the suspect’s three family members. Police are particularly seeking to determine his motivations and verify if he had accomplices. SNRT News +1

Two days of national mourning in Poland

Polish President Karol Nawrocki decreed two days of national mourning, Sunday and Monday, in tribute to the victims. Flags were flown at half-mast on public buildings. The city of Krakow extended the mourning until Wednesday, November 11.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk went to the site Saturday evening to participate in a crisis meeting with several government members and security officials. Michał O.’s death now deprives investigators of his testimony. Investigations continue to determine the circumstances of the nine murders attributed to him and establish the reasons for his actions.

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Jerome Goulon

Jerome Goulon

Jérôme Goulon joined the editorial team of Entrevue in 1999 as an intern before becoming editor-in-chief in 2014. He headed the reporting department and carried out major investigations using hidden cameras and undercover. Passionate about media, current affairs and sports (he was in charge of weekend football on the Europe 1 website from 1999 to 2001), he has published numerous exclusive interviews. At the same time, he has appeared regularly on television since 2007 on various channels (TF1, France 3, M6, C8, NRJ 12, RMC Story), notably on the sets of Jean-Marc Morandini and Cyril Hanouna. He has also been a columnist for Non Stop people (Canal+ group) and on Radio J. 

See all articles by Jérôme Goulon

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