Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on Monday, October 12, for Europeans and Americans to strengthen their firm policy towards Russia. At the Warsaw Security Forum, the head of government stated that Western powers must increase pressure on Vladimir Putin, notably through new economic sanctions. For Donald Tusk, the objectives of the two countries involved in the Ukrainian conflict are radically different: while Kyiv seeks to preserve its existence and independence, Moscow pursues, according to him, a regional domination ambition. This statement comes amid ongoing tensions between Russia and the European NATO members.

The Polish leader now aims to convince his partners to take a new step in their sanctions policy. He announced his intention to defend this position in Brussels, considering that the measures already adopted are insufficient to change the Kremlin’s strategy. This stance comes as the European Union approved on Monday new sanctions targeting approximately 1,600 individuals and entities associated with the Russian war effort. These restrictions notably concern actors involved in arms production. For Warsaw, the issue goes beyond merely supporting Ukraine: it also involves preventing Russia from further threatening the security of European states located on its eastern flank.

Poland Wants to Impose a Tougher Line Against the Kremlin

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Poland has established itself as one of the main defenders of a firm Western response. Its geographical proximity to Ukraine, its borders with Belarus and the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad partly explain this vigilance. Donald Tusk considers that any reduction in Western support for Kyiv could be interpreted by Moscow as a sign of weakness. The Polish Prime Minister also emphasized Russia’s responsibility in triggering the conflict, rejecting narratives that seek to downplay the Kremlin’s role. This position is part of a diplomatic strategy aimed at keeping the Ukrainian issue at the forefront of European priorities, despite divergences that may arise among Western capitals.

Donald Tusk’s call also comes during a period of diplomatic uncertainty regarding ceasefire prospects. Discussions about a possible truce on energy infrastructure illustrate the difficulties in obtaining reciprocal commitments between Kyiv and Moscow. For Polish authorities, negotiations cannot succeed sustainably without a balance of power sufficiently unfavorable to Russia. However, strengthening sanctions requires close coordination between the United States and the European Union, whose economic interests and diplomatic approaches are not always identical. By calling for mobilization of the entire Western camp, Donald Tusk thus seeks to avoid weakening the collective response to the Kremlin, while reminding that Ukraine’s security remains closely linked to that of the European continent.