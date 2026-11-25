Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko wishes to accompany his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to Moscow. This proposal is part of diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In an interview given to the French weekly Le Point, with initial excerpts broadcast on Tuesday, November 24, the Belarusian leader declared himself ready to personally guarantee the Ukrainian president’s security during a visit to the Russian capital. Vladimir Putin has repeatedly offered to receive Volodymyr Zelensky in Moscow, an invitation so far refused by Kyiv.

Lukashenko favors negotiations without the Europeans

The Belarusian president believes that direct dialogue between the Russian, Ukrainian, and Belarusian leaders would allow for a quicker peace agreement than involving Europeans in the negotiations. While welcoming the resumption of talks under the aegis of the United States, Alexander Lukashenko considers that the three countries must play a decisive role in the political and security future of the region.

Volodymyr Zelensky, however, rejected this proposal, considering it not to be a serious diplomatic initiative. The Ukrainian president suggested, in return, that Alexander Lukashenko accompany Vladimir Putin to Kyiv, where their security would also be guaranteed. He nevertheless maintains his preference for a meeting with the Russian leader on neutral territory.

Sources citées dans l’article Le Point