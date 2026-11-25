A U.S. federal court on Tuesday found the Chinese telecommunications giant guilty of stealing trade secrets and bank fraud, while acquitting it of the most serious charge, racketeering.

The verdict was reached after eleven weeks of hearings in the federal court for the Eastern District of New York . Huawei, the Chinese technology giant, was found guilty of stealing trade secrets and bank fraud, but acquitted of the racketeering charge, which was the most serious aspect of the case.

The charges were first brought in January 2019 by US authorities, before being gradually broadened. The case is taking place against a backdrop of persistent tensions between Washington and Beijing in the technological and industrial spheres.

During her closing arguments, prosecutor Meredith Arfa painted a harsh picture of the group's corporate culture: "The tone was set at the top by Huawei's leaders and executives, who themselves engaged in criminal behavior, such as lying to Congress , lying to banks, violating US sanctions, and attempting to interfere with the very criminal investigation that led to this case."

The defense vigorously rejected this interpretation. Huawei's lawyer, Brian Heberlig, argued that the prosecution had relied on "innuendo and facts taken out of context," as well as on testimony from former employees "who had a score to settle." He also maintained that much of the material presented as stolen was already publicly available, concluding: "Huawei did not steal its success."

In a statement released after the verdict, the company chose to highlight the acquittal on the racketeering charge, seeing it as confirmation that "these allegations are factually unfounded" and validation of "its consistent position over the past eight years." Huawei, however, specified that it considers the other convictions to be "equally devoid of legal or factual basis," hinting at a possible legal challenge.