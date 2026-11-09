Nvidia Scandal: After Admitting Affair with Woman Suspected of Espionage, Jensen Huang Faces $62 Billion Divorce

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, 63, is at the center of a scandal involving marital infidelity, suspicions of Chinese espionage, and massive financial stakes. The billionaire admitted to cheating on his wife Lori, to whom he has been married for over forty years. The woman he allegedly had a relationship with, Alice Huang, is suspected by U.S. intelligence agencies of having worked for Beijing. While Nvidia has launched an independent investigation, a potential divorce could cost the executive tens of billions of dollars. One estimate notably mentions $62.6 billion in Nvidia shares.

An Extramarital Affair That Turns into an Espionage Scandal

The case broke after revelations about the relationship between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who held executive positions at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company and a major Nvidia client. U.S. authorities suspect her of having ties with Chinese intelligence services.

Megaspeed reportedly purchased over $4.8 billion worth of Nvidia chips in two years. These components, essential for developing the most advanced artificial intelligence systems, are subject to U.S. export restrictions to China. Washington aims notably to prevent Beijing from accessing technologies that could enhance its military and intelligence capabilities.

Suspicions focus on the possibility that Alice Huang sought to obtain sensitive information by personally approaching Nvidia’s CEO. At this stage, no public evidence confirms that Jensen Huang transmitted industrial secrets or confidential information. Chinese authorities deny the espionage accusations.

Jensen Huang Apologizes to His Wife and Children

In light of the revelations, Jensen Huang sent a message to his employees on Sunday acknowledging his infidelity. The American giant’s CEO wrote: “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. Nothing can excuse what I did.”

He states he takes full responsibility for his behavior and hopes to gradually regain his family’s trust. His wife, Lori Huang, whom he met during their studies at Oregon State University, has shared his life since the 1980s.

The couple has two children, Madison and Spencer, both working at Nvidia. Madison holds responsibilities in product and technology marketing, while Spencer works in robotics software. Lori Huang, an engineer by training, is notably involved in managing the family foundation, which funds educational, scientific, and medical projects.

A Divorce That Could Cost Over $62 Billion

Beyond the personal scandal and espionage suspicions, the case raises a significant financial question: how much could Jensen Huang lose if his wife decides to file for divorce?

Married in 1985, eight years before Nvidia’s founding in 1993, the executive built most of his fortune during the marriage. In California, the legal community property regime generally provides for an equal division of common assets between spouses in a divorce.

An initial estimate thus mentions over $62.6 billion in Nvidia shares potentially going to Lori Huang. Other calculations, based on a personal fortune estimated at around $162 billion, put the theoretical division amount near $81 billion. The division would notably depend on the legal classification of assets, estate structures, and any agreements between spouses.

Nvidia’s financial documents show significant holdings through family trusts. In March 2026, Jensen Huang was reported as the beneficiary of over 870 million Nvidia shares, a large portion of which were placed in structures involving his wife.

Nvidia Launches Investigation and Loses Hundreds of Billions on the Stock Market

On Sunday, Nvidia’s board of directors announced the opening of an independent investigation to determine whether Jensen Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. A committee of independent directors, assisted by external legal advisors, will review the available evidence.

In its statement, the group specifies “having no reason to believe that national security or Nvidia’s secrets have been compromised”. The board maintains its confidence in Jensen Huang, who keeps his position and has committed to cooperating with investigators.

Financial markets reacted sharply. On Monday, Nvidia’s stock dropped by up to about 8% at Wall Street’s opening, temporarily wiping out nearly $360 billion in market capitalization. The stock later reduced its losses but remained significantly down.

The situation is particularly delicate for Nvidia, which has become one of the world’s most powerful companies thanks to the surge in demand for processors for artificial intelligence. Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO since 1993, remains the central figure of this success.

A Precedent with Jeff Bezos’ Divorce

If Jensen Huang and his wife were to divorce, the amounts involved could exceed those of Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder, and MacKenzie Scott’s 2019 divorce.

At the time, MacKenzie Scott obtained a roughly 4% stake in Amazon, valued at over $35 billion. That separation became one of the most expensive in history.

In Jensen Huang’s case, a significant division of assets could alter the distribution of Nvidia shares held by the family, without necessarily leading to their sale on the markets.

The independent investigation announced by Nvidia will now have to determine whether the CEO’s relationship with Alice Huang exposed the company or sensitive information to espionage risks. As for Lori Huang, she has not announced any intention to divorce so far.