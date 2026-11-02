Paying up to $70,000 to leave Ukraine and avoid military mobilization. In a video shared on social media, a Ukrainian woman, Aleksa_vic, denounces the existence of clandestine networks that would allow men with enough money to evade enlistment and leave the country. She details the amounts allegedly demanded at different stages of military recruitment, before openly criticizing the Ukrainian government and denouncing the inequalities between those who can pay to avoid the front lines and those risking their lives in the war.

« You can pay between $50,000 and $70,000 to be exfiltrated from Ukraine »

Facing the camera, the young woman states upfront: « A new service in Ukraine. You pay between $50,000 and $70,000 and they get you out of the country directly. » According to her, considerable sums are now demanded to allow Ukrainians to clandestinely leave the territory, while military mobilization continues to fuel tensions in the country.

The young woman also claims that prices are constantly increasing. « Prices rise every month because fewer people can go fight and fewer people can afford to pay this amount. Because it’s huge. But people understand the danger is increasing, so they are willing to pay even more to escape it. »

These statements echo the corruption cases linked to military mobilization in Ukraine, in which intermediaries offered fake documents, fraudulent medical certificates, or clandestine border crossings for thousands of dollars. The sums of $50,000 to $70,000 mentioned in this new video remain claims by its author and do not correspond to an officially established rate.

$10,000 to get out of a van, $15,000 for recruitment centers, $20,000 for the medical commission

The young woman then details what she describes as a real price list allowing to evade the different stages of mobilization. « $10,000 to get out of the military recruitment agents’ van. $15,000 to obtain authorization from the TCK. $20,000 at the stage of the military medical commission. »

The TCK, also referred to as TCC, corresponds to the territorial recruitment and social support centers, responsible notably for registering mobilizable men and their incorporation into the Ukrainian armed forces. The military medical commissions are responsible for determining their fitness for service. The payments mentioned by the young woman would be illegal practices and not official administrative procedures.

The issue of men being stopped in the street and transferred to recruitment centers has already sparked many controversies in Ukraine. In her video, the Ukrainian woman claims that some men could pay to be released after being taken into the mobilization agents’ vehicles.

She adds that this expense would not even guarantee permanent avoidance of enlistment: « And if they catch you again, you will pay double. » A man who has already paid a significant amount could thus, according to her, be forced to pay again if apprehended a second time.

Up to $70,000 to leave the country, even after an apprehension

The Ukrainian then describes a more expensive service, which would allegedly allow someone to permanently leave Ukrainian territory. « Apparently, a man could pay between $50,000 and $70,000 to be exfiltrated from Ukraine, even if he was already loaded into a van by military recruitment agents. »

This amount would therefore include, according to her testimony, an intervention after an apprehension and the organization of an exit from the territory. However, she does not provide the identity of the people offering this service, the routes taken, nor any specific example of an exfiltration carried out for this sum.

Investigations conducted in Ukraine have already dismantled multiple networks charging men to evade mobilization. Some offered fake medical diagnoses, others organized fictitious jobs, fraudulent removals from military registers, or clandestine crossings to neighboring countries. The amounts revealed in these cases vary considerably depending on the services offered.

« We are already dying because of our government too »

The young woman then responds to those who would reproach her, by denouncing these practices, for damaging Ukraine’s image in the midst of war against Russia. Her response is particularly accusatory: « I read comments saying that with this information, I am not helping Ukraine. But we are already dying. We are already dying because of our government too. »

She insists that the practices she mentions are known and that information about these networks is publicly available. « And what’s incredible is that all this information is accessible in public resources. It’s not even secret information. »

Corruption has become one of the most sensitive topics in Ukrainian political life. The cases involving institutions and officials of the country have contributed to fueling criticism against the government, while military mobilization imposes direct consequences of the conflict on hundreds of thousands of families.

« Some businesses serve to launder illegally obtained money »

In the last part of her video, the Ukrainian broadens her accusations to the country’s economic situation. She denounces the contrast between the difficulties faced by many companies and the growth of businesses aimed at the wealthiest populations: « Today, in Ukraine, the business world is going through a huge crisis. Companies are closing for various reasons. Meanwhile, businesses aimed at the rich are growing and multiplying. »

She suspects some of these establishments of serving to conceal the origin of illicit funds. « And the more we observe this situation, the more it seems that some of these businesses serve to launder illegally obtained money. » However, the young woman does not name any specific company nor present any element allowing to establish precise laundering operations.

Her testimony ends with a denunciation of the inequalities between Ukrainians who would have the necessary resources to avoid mobilization and those who are sent to fight. She concludes with these words: « While some fill their pockets, others give their lives. And the question is: why, exactly? »