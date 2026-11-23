Questioned on Monday, November 23 on BFMTV, Jordan Bardella acknowledged an error by Laure Lavalette, who was implicated for her involvement in a student publication containing antisemitic elements. However, the president of the National Rally refuses to remove her from Marine Le Pen’s campaign team.

Jordan Bardella does not abandon Laure Lavalette. Facing Sonia Mabrouk, the RN leader conceded that the deputy from Var had made a mistake by signing the presentation text of this publication. “Indeed, it was a mistake,” he said, referring to “inattention,” while assuring her of his “full support.”

When questioned about possible sanctions, Jordan Bardella ruled out her removal from Marine Le Pen’s campaign team, of which she is spokesperson. Laure Lavalette “only has to answer to her voters,” he stated. Nevertheless, he emphasized that the age of the facts does not make the antisemitic remarks any less condemnable.

A Student Publication at the Heart of the Revelations

The case originates from an investigation published on November 18 by Les Jours. The media outlet found archives concerning Laure Lavalette’s activist years when she led the Bordeaux branch of Renouveau étudiant, an organization affiliated with the National Front, between 1996 and 1998.

According to this investigation, she had signed the introduction of a booklet distributed in 1997, titled Nous. The publication notably contained an antisemitic caricature, praise of the founder of the Spanish Phalanx, and an advertisement for a negationist bookstore. The incriminated texts were signed by other authors: the accusation against Laure Lavalette concerns her responsibility in organizing and presenting the booklet.

Already questioned on BFMTV the previous week, the deputy had invoked facts dating back thirty years and a different context. She had also described Les Jours as a “far-left front” and recalled her participation in the march against antisemitism in November 2023. While indicating that she would not act the same way today, she asked to be judged on her current positions.