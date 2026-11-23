It’s over for Cyril Hanouna on Fun Radio. In a statement released Monday, November 23, the M6 group station announced the cancellation of his show “Ça va secouer,” effective Tuesday. Officially, this decision was made by mutual agreement. It follows disastrous ratings and several public criticisms by the host against the radio management. A final special episode will air Monday afternoon.

Fun Radio announces immediate cancellation of the show

In its statement, Fun Radio announces that “Cyril Hanouna and Fun Radio have mutually agreed to end ‘Ça va secouer’ starting tomorrow.”

The station explains that “the debate show format Cyril Hanouna wanted to develop is not compatible with a music radio format.” It also thanks the host for his commitment and work accomplished.

A final special episode featuring the entire “Ça va secouer” team is scheduled for Monday, November 23, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Starting Tuesday, the station will replace the program with a Dance playlist.

Disastrous ratings: only 154,000 listeners

This cancellation comes amid a sharp decline in ratings. According to the latest Médiamétrie figures, Cyril Hanouna’s time slot, broadcast from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., averaged only 154,000 listeners during the September-October 2026 period, a loss of 47,000 listeners in one year.

The situation is also very poor for Fun Radio overall. As shown by the latest radio ratings, the station lost nearly 500,000 listeners in twelve months, falling to about 1.5 million daily listeners. Its cumulative audience dropped to 2.6%, a historically low level.

Cyril Hanouna publicly criticized Fun Radio

A few days before this announcement, Cyril Hanouna sharply criticized the management for the lack of promotion of his show.

On air, the host denounced the absence of an advertising campaign to publicize his presence on the station: “Not a single bus back, not one ad.”

He also mocked the efforts made by Fun Radio, stating that several people still didn’t know he hosted a daily show: “Thanks Fun Radio for the incredible work they’ve done over a year and a half.”

These statements were made while the host was trying to revive his program after the publication of poor audience results.

A new format that lasted only one week

Faced with these difficulties, Cyril Hanouna decided to deeply change the content of his show. On Monday, November 16, he launched “Ça va secouer,” a new format focusing more on debates, current events, and listener participation.

The host then warned: “Starting Monday, it’s Cyril Hanouna who will welcome Fun Radio.” He promised a sharper program, more marked by his personality and usual style.

But this new direction lasted only one week. The debate format desired by Cyril Hanouna is now officially considered incompatible with Fun Radio’s musical identity.

Cyril Hanouna remains present on W9

The end of “Ça va secouer” does not currently affect Cyril Hanouna’s television activities within the M6 group. The host continues to present “Tout beau, tout n9uf” on W9, Monday to Friday.

He is also expected to participate in several projects on M6, notably the return of “Morning Live” for the channel’s 40th anniversary.

For Fun Radio, the cancellation of “Ça va secouer” marks the end of a radio collaboration that failed to stop the station’s audience collapse. After successive format changes, criticisms of management, and poor listening results, Cyril Hanouna leaves the airwaves. Starting Tuesday, music will take back its place.