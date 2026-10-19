French comedian Guillaume Meurice was stopped and checked by Belgian police on the night of Saturday, October 17 to Sunday, October 18, in Liège. According to local authorities, the host of La dernière on Radio Nova allegedly adopted a “mocking” attitude toward police officers conducting an intervention and refused to move away despite several requests. The individual in question denounces an unpleasant check and mocks the Belgian law enforcement. Two versions now oppose each other regarding the circumstances of this incident.

The events took place around two in the morning in front of the Warzone café, in the Carré district, known for its nightlife in Liège. Guillaume Meurice was in Belgium as part of a tour with astrophysicist Éric Lagadec. The two men had performed a few hours earlier at the Forum de Liège with their show Vers l’infini (mais pas au-delà), blending scientific popularization and humor.

The police mention mockery and refusal to move away

According to information provided by the Liège police to the Belga agency, Guillaume Meurice allegedly approached a patrol conducting an identity check on another person. The officers claim that the comedian then adopted a “mocking attitude” and refused to step aside despite several requests intended to allow them to continue their intervention.

The police reportedly finally led Guillaume Meurice a few meters away to proceed with his identification and check, before asking him to leave the area. Authorities specify that the officers were unaware they were dealing with a media personality and treated him like any other individual.

The police also describe a tense atmosphere around the establishment during the evening. The officers reportedly endured insults, including slogans hostile to the police, as well as thrown beer glasses. However, the authorities do not personally blame Guillaume Meurice for these acts and indicate that the interventions were filmed, with the footage preserved.

“I tested for you: the Belgian police. It’s no better than ours”

The comedian quickly reacted on Facebook, posting a photo showing him framed by two Belgian police officers. True to his ironic style, he accompanied the picture with a comment: “I tested for you: the Belgian police. It’s no better than ours.”

Guillaume Meurice contests the presentation made by law enforcement. According to his explanations reported by the Belgian press, he approached to observe an arrest, stepped back at the officers’ request, but made an ironic remark to one of them. He believes this joke displeased the police officers.

The former France Inter columnist also claims to have undergone a search and a wallet check. He especially mentions the treatment of a young woman accompanying a person arrested who, according to him, was pinned to the ground and then taken away by the officers.

His stage partner, astrophysicist Éric Lagadec, also provides a different account from the authorities. According to his testimony, about ten police officers intervened around the café while the group was in a calm atmosphere. Several people were reportedly placed against a wall and searched. These elements remain to be distinguished from the official version, as the footage of the intervention has not been made public in the sources consulted.

Another incident for the former France Inter columnist

Guillaume Meurice, known for his satirical columns and political stances, left France Inter in 2024 after a controversy related to remarks about Benyamin Netanyahu. He has since continued his comedic activities, notably on Radio Nova, where he hosts the show La Dernière.

The Liège incident occurs amid tensions between some protesters and Belgian law enforcement. The city has experienced several gatherings and clashes in recent weeks. The Liège police specify, however, that the check on Guillaume Meurice was not related to student demonstrations.

Guillaume Meurice released, he hosted his show Sunday evening on Radio Nova

The incident apparently did not prevent Guillaume Meurice from quickly resuming his professional activities. The comedian was indeed released after his check by the Belgian police and returned to the Radio Nova airwaves on Sunday evening, October 18, to host La Dernière, his weekly show. His presence on air confirms that he was no longer held by Belgian authorities at that time. At this stage, no extended custody or legal proceedings against him have been announced.