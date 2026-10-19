“I Lost 30% of My Hearing”: Bruno Guillon Reveals the Consequences of His Accident Live on Fun Radio

Back on the air at Fun Radio this Monday, Bruno Guillon provided an update on his health following the severe sound accident he experienced last Thursday during a live broadcast. The 55-year-old host revealed he lost part of his hearing due to a technical issue that caused a sudden increase in volume in his headset. Despite this acoustic trauma, he resumed hosting his morning show after one day off.

« I am fine. I lost 30% of hearing in one ear », he confided to his listeners. This statement confirms that the accident affected his hearing, although the host did not specify whether this loss is temporary or permanent.

A sudden loud volume pushed through his headset

The accident occurred on Thursday, October 15, shortly before 10 a.m., while Bruno Guillon was wrapping up his morning show Bruno on Fun Radio. Following a technical incident, an extremely loud sound was broadcast into his headset, immediately causing sharp pain.

Surprised by the intensity of the shock, the host interrupted his show to explain what had just happened. « Excuse me, I had a sound accident. Someone sent sound at a thousand decibels into my headset. And I am deaf, actually », he declared, visibly unsettled.

Bruno Guillon then left the air, leaving his colleagues to finish the show. The next day, Friday, October 16, he was unable to host his morning show. Fun Radio aired a best-of instead of the usual program, as the host was placed on sick leave.

« A radio accident that never happens »

For his return this Monday, Bruno Guillon recounted the circumstances of this exceptional incident in his career. « We had an accident on Thursday, which never happens », he explained, before specifying that a technical problem caused the volume in his headset to be excessively high.

On Saturday, October 17, the host had already reassured his followers on Instagram by posting a message tinged with humor: « Much ado about nothing (literally), at least not much! » He also joked about the incident by writing: « A workplace accident in radio, so it is possible. »

In this post, he thanked the many people who sent him messages of support while confirming his return to the airwaves on Monday morning.

« In 25 years of radio, this is my third absence »

True to his humor, Bruno Guillon also mentioned his exceptional attendance on air. In 25 years of radio career, he claims to have missed only three shows for personal or medical reasons.

The first absence dates back to the birth of his son. The second was caused by the violent home-jacking he and his family experienced in September 2023. The host and his relatives were held hostage at their home by several individuals.

To talk about this assault, Bruno Guillon once again used self-mockery, comparing the burglars’ intrusion to an open house event at his place. He then recalled that his third absence was on Friday, October 16, following his acoustic accident.

Back on the radio despite his hearing loss

Bruno Guillon has thus reunited with his team, including Karina, Pino, and Christina, to host his daily morning show on Fun Radio. The host also continues his television activities, notably presenting Chacun son tour on France 2.

While his return to the microphone confirms he was able to resume work, his revelation about losing 30% of hearing in one ear reflects the severity of the sound shock he suffered last Thursday. No public medical details have yet clarified the duration of this hearing loss or the prospects for recovery.