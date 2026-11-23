Cyril Hanouna explained this Monday the reasons for his departure from Fun Radio, a few hours after the announcement of the end of his show Ça va secouer. The host says he no longer recognizes himself in the musical format the station wanted to impose on him. « I love Fun Radio, but I’m not a DJ », he said, stating he preferred to leave rather than take his salary just to play music.

« Why pay me so much to do so little? »

During his last show, Cyril Hanouna took the opportunity to explain the disagreements that led to the end of his collaboration with Fun Radio. The host wanted to develop a program more focused on current events, debates, and exchanges with listeners. The management, on the other hand, favored a musical show, with shorter interventions between the tracks played.

A concept of radio that no longer suited him. « They wanted me to play records, to say two or three anecdotes », he explained, before asking his managers: « Why pay me so much to do so little? »

Cyril Hanouna claims he himself suggested to Fun Radio to entrust the 4 pm to 6 pm slot to a less expensive host, believing that a young talent could perfectly handle this mission. For him, his presence only makes sense if he can offer a real program of debates and entertainment.

« I have no business here »: Hanouna no longer wants to play DJ

The host emphasized his feeling of disconnect with Fun Radio’s programming. Used to exchanges on current events, debates, and listener reactions, he considers that his style corresponds more to that of a generalist radio station. He notably recalled his time on Europe 1, where he hosted a debate show that, according to him, had excellent ratings.

Talking about his daily life on Fun Radio, Cyril Hanouna joked about the light anecdotes he was supposed to tell between songs. He gave the example of an unusual story about a man in Hungary who put his socks on inside out, to illustrate the type of content he no longer wanted to present.

The host then repeated: « I have no business here, I really think so. »

« I’m not going to just cash in »: Hanouna refuses to stay only for his salary

Cyril Hanouna assures that he could have perfectly continued his show without making waves, by playing several tracks per hour while continuing to receive his pay.

But he says he refuses this situation, considering it does not correspond to his ambitions nor his way of working. « I’m not going to just cash in on the radio every day from 4 pm to 6 pm », he explained, before adding: « I don’t want to be an impostor. »

According to his explanations, he therefore proposed to management to end their collaboration, considering that this decision was preferable for both parties. In its official statement, Fun Radio confirmed this editorial incompatibility, specifying that the debate show desired by Cyril Hanouna did not correspond to the station’s musical format.

A departure after disastrous ratings and tensions with Fun Radio

These statements come at a time when the situation is particularly difficult for Cyril Hanouna on Fun Radio. The latest Médiamétrie results had revealed that his daily slot gathered only 154,000 listeners on average. These disappointing ratings had pushed the host to deeply reconsider his show.

A few days earlier, Cyril Hanouna had strongly criticized Fun Radio’s management for its lack of promotion, notably denouncing the absence of advertising campaigns aimed at making his program known.

On November 16, he launched a new format called Ça va secouer, with more news and debates. But this relaunch attempt lasted only one week.

As announced a few hours before his explanations on air, Fun Radio and the host officially decided to end their collaboration by mutual agreement. His last show was scheduled for Monday, November 23, before being replaced by a music playlist starting Tuesday, November 24.

Cyril Hanouna remains on W9 and prepares new shows on M6

Despite leaving Fun Radio, Cyril Hanouna is not leaving the M6 group. The host emphasized his good relations with management and confirmed his intention to continue his television activities.

He continues notably to host Tout beau, tout n9uf on W9 and is preparing several new projects for the group’s channels, including Les 12 travaux de Baba, a new show intended for M6.

For Cyril Hanouna, the Fun Radio chapter is therefore definitively closed. After several format changes, a sharp decline in ratings, and editorial disagreements, the host ends his radio experience while continuing his television career.