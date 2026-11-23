An internal email from the Ministry of the Interior is among the elements at the origin of the investigation into alleged leaks benefiting the Rassemblement national. Revealed by Le Monde then reported Sunday by AFP, its discovery dates back to a search conducted on June 30 at the Roman residence of Frédéric Chatillon, close to Marine Le Pen and a former party contractor.

Investigators were acting in a procedure by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office concerning the alleged fraudulent use of funds by the former Identity and Democracy group. They reportedly found a copy of a message in which a Beauvau official reported to her hierarchy about her hearing in another investigation, dedicated to the financing of the RN campaigns of 2022 and 2024.

Marine Le Pen denies having received or requested this information

Questioned Sunday on France 2 and France Inter, Marine Le Pen stated that she personally neither received nor solicited confidential information. She also says she does not know how the document arrived at Frédéric Chatillon’s. However, she acknowledges not being able to determine if other people within the party may have benefited from such information.

According to Le Monde, the email was accessible to a very limited number of officials, including Hugues Moutouh. This finding is not sufficient to establish who transmitted it nor through which intermediaries it may have circulated. The investigations must precisely reconstruct this path.

A judicial inquiry was opened on July 27 for violation of professional secrecy, violation of investigation secrecy, and concealment. On Saturday, Moutouh requested to be relieved of his duties as prefect, while defending his neutrality and respect for the law.