Jean-Luc Mélenchon reflected on his dinner with the leading French CEOs, including Bernard Arnault, Patrick Pouyanné, and Alexandre Bompard. The leader of La France insoumise states that the exchanges were frank, sometimes amusing, despite persistent disagreements. He also claims he did not get the impression that all his interlocutors were aligned with the Rassemblement national. But he warns: in the event of a victory in the 2027 presidential election, it will be the voters who decide, not the leaders of major companies.

« They were able to see something other than the caricature they are used to about me »

On Tuesday evening, Jean-Luc Mélenchon participated in a dinner organized in Paris by the club Entreprise et Cité, bringing together thirteen top leaders of French companies. Among the guests were notably Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of TotalEnergies, and Alexandre Bompard, CEO of Carrefour.

This meeting between Jean-Luc Mélenchon and several figures of the top business elite had sparked many reactions, given the frequent criticisms addressed by the insoumis leader to great fortunes and multinationals.

Asked on Thursday evening about this dinner, Jean-Luc Mélenchon shared his assessment. « For me, it’s important because it allows me to meet people and it also allows people to see something other than the caricature they are used to about me. »

He claims to have discovered interlocutors more receptive to humor than he had imagined. « They actually have a sense of humor, which was a pleasant surprise for me. Because, well, you know how it is, I sometimes tend to exaggerate, also for the joke. »

« We frankly told each other that we wouldn’t manage to convince one another »

On the substance, Jean-Luc Mélenchon acknowledges that political and economic divergences did not disappear during the evening. The participants quickly admitted that they would not manage to change their respective convictions: « It was very frank. We frankly told each other that we wouldn’t manage to convince one another, so there was no point in going further. »

According to him, the discussion then focused on how to approach the political and economic situation. « What was interesting was what we could do, how to look at the world and the political moment we are in. »

The disagreements notably concerned the economic policy advocated by La France insoumise. Catherine MacGregor, CEO of Engie, publicly contested the renationalization project of her company defended by Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

« They were meeting the devil in person! »

The insoumis leader also joked about the unusual nature of this meeting between multinational executives and a politician who regularly denounces wealth concentration: « We were both well aware of being in an unusual situation. Because they were meeting the devil in person! But they invited me, so I came. »

Jean-Luc Mélenchon explains he was asked about the possibility of canceling the meeting after its existence became public. A hypothesis he says he immediately dismissed: « But sorry, I don’t want to cancel anything at all! I am not ashamed of you. I meet you, you talk to me, I talk to you, that’s it. »

Top CEOs aligned with the RN? « That’s not quite the impression I got »

Another insight claimed by Jean-Luc Mélenchon: his exchanges with the present leaders did not give him the feeling that the French top business elite had unanimously chosen the Rassemblement national camp: « I find that rather somewhat, if you want, reassuring. Because I was told: ‘That’s it, they have all gone over to the RN side.’ That’s not quite the impression I got. »

This assessment is all the more notable since the club Entreprise et Cité had also received Marine Le Pen in the spring. The insoumis leader does not claim to have obtained political support from his interlocutors. On the contrary, he considers that their electoral choices will depend primarily on their economic interests.

Asked about the prospect of a presidential runoff against Marine Le Pen, he refuses to speculate on their possible support: « Their ballot will always depend on their interests. »

« If it’s me, it’s not them! »: Mélenchon warns the top CEOs

Jean-Luc Mélenchon especially wanted to remind that this dinner did not signify any political rapprochement and would not change his program in case of access to the Élysée: « So if I win the presidential election, well, it’s not them! You understood me well? If it’s me, it’s not them. »

The leader of La France insoumise assures that major companies will not be able to impose their economic preferences on a potential government resulting from his victory: « And if it’s me, we will therefore do what the voters have decided, not what they want to do. »

He claims this rule was perfectly understood by his interlocutors, without the need to extend discussions on their fundamental disagreements: « So that, we quickly understood each other, because the opposite is also true. If I lose the presidential election, it’s them who command. »

Jean-Luc Mélenchon thus confirms that he intends to maintain his political and economic orientations despite this meeting with the leaders of some of the largest French companies. A dinner he considers useful, but which did not lead to any announced political agreement.