« I have lived in Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie for a long time. I raised my family there, worked, built my life, and experienced everyday challenges. » It was while speaking about her neighborhood that Micheline Nalette announced her entry into politics. Action Montréal, Gilbert Thibodeau’s party, has chosen her to run for borough mayor in the 2029 municipal elections.

Mother of a teenager, Micheline Nalette says her close ones have heard her talk for years about real estate, homeownership access, and the cost of living. What worries her is the gap between the efforts a family makes and what it can actually afford. « Because even when you work hard and do everything right, it’s not always enough to achieve your goals, » she writes on Facebook.

From the nonprofit sector to municipal life

While municipal politics is a new field for her, Micheline Nalette is well acquainted with organizations that sustain a community. Currently communications and philanthropic development director at the Quebec Bar Foundation, she has notably worked at Renaissance Québec and La Maisonnée. In the latter organization, she led a three-million-dollar fundraising campaign. She also chairs the board of directors of Ferment Fest MTL.

To explain her candidacy, she returns to a more personal reflection. After repeatedly highlighting the difficulties she observed around her, she ended up questioning what she could do herself. « And one day, I said to myself: it’s all well and good to criticize, but if I want things to change, I also have to get involved! »