David Habib dies at 65: twenty-four years of parliamentary life and a career marked by loyalty to his convictions

David Habib, a member of parliament for the Pyrénées-Atlantiques, has died at the age of 65, leaving behind an impressive 24-year political career in the National Assembly. A former member of the Socialist Party, he championed economic positions and refused an alliance with La France Insoumise, embodying a certain independence within the left.

David Habib, the member of parliament for the Pyrénées-Atlantiques region, died on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at the age of 65. His death was announced by the President of the National Assembly. A former Socialist, he had been continuously elected to the Palais Bourbon since 2002 and twice served as Vice-President of the institution; he was one of the most experienced figures in French parliamentary life.

The loss has deeply affected the National Assembly . David Habib, representative for the third constituency of Pyrénées-Atlantiques for the past twenty-four years, has died at the age of 65. Born on March 16, 1961, in Paris, this elected official, deeply rooted in the Béarn region, dedicated most of his career to politics, from municipal responsibilities to the highest offices of the Palais Bourbon. The circumstances of his death have not yet been specified.

A graduate of the Bordeaux Institute of Political Studies , David Habib began his electoral career in Mourenx, where he became a municipal councillor in 1989. Three years later, he was elected general councillor for the canton of Lagor, before winning the mayoralty of Mourenx in 1995. He led it for almost nineteen years, until 2014. In this industrial territory of the Lacq basin, he gradually built his political base, notably defending economic activity and local jobs.

In June 2002, he entered the National Assembly under the banner of the Socialist Party . He would never leave his seat, winning the legislative elections of 2007, 2012, 2017, 2022 and 2024. Such parliamentary longevity has become relatively rare in an institution that has been profoundly renewed in recent elections.

During his six terms, David Habib focused particularly on economic, industrial, and budgetary issues. He notably served on the Finance Committee and the Economic Affairs Committee. He also served as Vice-President of the National Assembly twice, from 2015 to 2017 and then from 2019 to 2022, thus directly participating in the conduct of parliamentary business.

An independent socialist, opposed to the alliance with Jean-Luc Mélenchon

A long-time member of the Socialist Party, David Habib belonged to a social-democratic school of thought committed to a certain independence from other left-wing groups. Close to Manuel Valls, whose candidacy he supported in the 2017 primary, he gradually distanced himself from his party's political direction.

The break came in 2022 when the Socialist Party entered into an electoral agreement with La France Insoumise within the framework of the Nupes coalition. Refusing this alliance with Jean-Luc Mélenchon , David Habib left the Socialist Party and ran in the legislative elections outside of this agreement. He nevertheless won another victory in his constituency, with 66,55% of the vote in the second round, defeating the Nupes candidate.

The elected official then asserted his rejection of a left wing influenced by La France Insoumise, while continuing to claim his socialist identity. Close to former Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, he joined his movement, La Convention, in 2023, before taking his seat within the Liberties, Independents, Overseas and Territories (LIOT) group from 2024.

His career was also marked by an attempt to win the mayoralty of Pau in 2014. As the left-wing candidate, he lost in the second round to François Bayrou , but this defeat did not call into question his parliamentary foothold in the department.

With the passing of David Habib, a quarter of a century of national political life comes to an end. A member of parliament under four presidents of the Republic, from Jacques Chirac to Emmanuel Macron , he navigated the realignments of the French left, the changes in government and parliamentary crises, without losing his electoral base in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques.

At 65, David Habib leaves behind the career of a local elected official who became a lasting figure in the National Assembly, where he occupied the benches for more than twenty-four years.