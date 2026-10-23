Death of Jean-Paul Huchon at 80: Former Île-de-France President and Michel Rocard Loyalist Passes Away

Jean-Paul Huchon, former Socialist president of the Île-de-France region and historic figure of the second left, died during the night from Thursday, October 22 to Friday, October 23, 2026, at the age of 80, from cancer. His passing was announced Friday morning by one of his sons to Agence France-Presse. Former chief of staff to Michel Rocard at Matignon, mayor of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine then president of the Île-de-France region for seventeen years, he leaves behind the memory of a political leader deeply committed to decentralization, social dialogue, and a reformist and managerial left.

Born on July 29, 1946, graduate of Sciences Po Paris and former student of ENA, Jean-Paul Huchon began his career at the Budget Directorate in 1971. But it was alongside Michel Rocard that he built the core of his political career. Having joined the Unified Socialist Party before May 68, he followed Rocard to the Socialist Party in 1974 and gradually became one of his closest collaborators. Their partnership lasted several decades. When Michel Rocard became Prime Minister in 1988, Jean-Paul Huchon took over as chief of staff at Matignon, a position he held until 1991. He then participated in major government reforms, notably the creation of the minimum insertion income (RMI), the general social contribution (CSG), and the Matignon agreements on New Caledonia.

Michel Rocard’s loyalist who became president of Île-de-France

Jean-Paul Huchon belonged to the generation of socialists who advocated a pragmatic left, concerned with reconciling social justice, economic efficiency, and budgetary responsibility. Close to Michel Rocard both personally and politically, he shared with him the conviction that societal transformation depended as much on compromise and negotiation as on major reforms. This loyalty to the second left marked his entire career. In 1994, he succeeded his mentor as mayor of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, in Yvelines, before winning the presidency of the Île-de-France region four years later, then led by the right.

As head of France’s largest region from 1998 to 2015, Jean-Paul Huchon established himself as one of the main Socialist leaders in local government. Reelected in 2004 and 2010, he devoted much of his work to public transportation and regional planning. His name remains notably associated with the development of the Île-de-France tramway network, the launch of the Grand Paris Express, and the implementation of the single fare for the Navigo pass. He also championed culture and contributed to the creation, in 2003, of the Rock en Seine festival, reflecting a personal passion for music that never left him.

A reformist left unafraid to break with its camp

After seventeen years at the head of Île-de-France, Jean-Paul Huchon left the regional presidency in 2015 when Valérie Pécresse won the election. The two leaders, long-time rivals, gradually developed a relationship of respect and friendship. In 2018, Valérie Pécresse awarded him the title of honorary president of the region, recognizing his commitment to serving the people of Île-de-France. In 2021, Jean-Paul Huchon surprised part of the left by supporting his former rival against the left-wing union list. He had also supported Emmanuel Macron in the 2017 presidential election, illustrating his gradual distancing from the Socialist Party, whose directions he contested.

Retired from active political life, this cinema, fine wine, and rock’n’roll enthusiast found a new activity in teaching. He notably gave courses on public institutions and rock history, cultivating an intellectual curiosity that far exceeded his former responsibilities. In 2024, however, his career was marked by an eight-month suspended prison sentence for illegal taking of interests, in a case concerning a regional subsidy granted in 2014.

His passing prompted several tributes. Valérie Pécresse expressed her sadness, recalling a former political opponent who became her friend. François Hollande also praised Jean-Paul Huchon’s loyalty to Michel Rocard and to a vision of social transformation respectful of economic realities. Beyond partisan divides, his death marks the end of the career of an important figure of the French left in recent decades, a witness to the era when Rocardism sought to impose a different way of governing.