The passing of Jean-Paul Huchon has prompted numerous tributes within the French political sphere. The former socialist president of the Île-de-France region died during the night from Thursday, October 22 to Friday, October 23, at the age of 80. A historic figure of the reformist left and former chief of staff to Michel Rocard at Matignon, he led the first French region for seventeen years. Among the personalities who honored his memory is Valérie Pécresse, his former political rival, who succeeded him as president of the region in 2015.

Born in 1946, Jean-Paul Huchon built much of his career alongside Michel Rocard, sharing his social-democratic convictions and commitment to decentralization. Chief of staff to the Prime Minister from 1988 to 1991, he participated in a period marked by several major social reforms. He then succeeded Michel Rocard as mayor of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine before winning the presidency of the Île-de-France regional council in 1998. Reelected in 2004 and again in 2010, he notably devoted a significant part of his work to public transportation, land planning, and the development of the Île-de-France network.

Valérie Pécresse honors a rival turned friend

Valérie Pécresse, who won the 2015 regional elections against the left, expressed her sadness upon the announcement of Jean-Paul Huchon’s death. Despite their political differences, the two former rivals gradually developed a relationship of respect and friendship. In 2018, the LR president had in fact granted her predecessor the title of honorary president of the Île-de-France region, recognizing his commitment to serving the people of Île-de-France.

The Socialist Party also paid tribute to the former regional president, recalling his role in the history of the governing left and his dedication to social dialogue. The Île-de-France region announced that an official tribute would be held in his honor during its plenary session on November 12.