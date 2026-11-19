Marine Tondelier proposed a week of discussions to La France insoumise. It took Yannick Jadot only a few hours to respond. On the evening of Wednesday, November 18, the former ecological presidential candidate denounced on X a « methodical destruction campaign of political ecology. » In his view, the national secretary of the Ecologists « is about to betray our history and our values. »

On France 2’s 8 PM news, Marine Tondelier had just declared herself ready to negotiate a coalition around Jean-Luc Mélenchon for 2027. She wishes to discuss with the insoumis a government program, the presidential campaign, and an agreement for the legislative elections. The coordinator of LFI, Manuel Bompard, immediately welcomed the proposal.

Jadot has already chosen Glucksmann

The Paris senator himself took sides for another left-wing candidate. He joined Raphaël Glucksmann’s campaign, a choice that earned him a temporary suspension from the Ecologists. In his message, he also reproaches Marine Tondelier for having driven away two-thirds of their electorate.

The international question divides the two camps even in this exchange. Yannick Jadot accompanied his message with references to Europe and Ukraine. On France 2, Marine Tondelier herself acknowledged disagreements with Jean-Luc Mélenchon on these two subjects, as well as on NATO. The ecological members will have the final say in December.