The right and center primary takes a decisive step forward. Gathered on Tuesday, November 17, in Paris, representatives of Gabriel Attal, Bruno Retailleau, and David Lisnard agreed on the principle of an open consultation aimed at selecting candidates for the 2027 presidential election. After several weeks of statements and public pressure, the three camps began defining the concrete modalities of a vote that could take place as early as January. Two schedules are now considered: a first round on January 17 followed by a second on January 24, or a vote organized on January 24 and 31. The stated goal is to designate a common candidate early enough to allow them to campaign before the first round of the presidential election. A notable advance, even if David Lisnard and his movement Nouvelle Énergie emphasized in the evening that no final agreement had yet been reached on the entire arrangement.

The meeting was held in a Parisian brasserie, with nine representatives from the three campaign teams present. The discussions allowed several points of convergence to emerge. The primary would be broadly open to voters, with a modest financial participation, preferably two euros. Voting would mainly take place electronically, but physical polling stations or assistance points would also be planned in the departments to allow voters less familiar with digital tools to participate. Candidates would need to obtain sponsorships from elected officials and parliamentarians, according to thresholds yet to be determined. Several televised debates would be organized beforehand to confront the programs. The teams also wish to draft a common charter defining participants’ commitments, notably regarding respect for the results and refusal of alliances with parties considered extreme.

An empty chair left for Édouard Philippe, still opposed to the primary

The major absentee from this first meeting was Édouard Philippe. The organizers had symbolically reserved a chair for the representatives of the mayor of Le Havre, hoping to convince him to join the discussions. But the president of Horizons maintains his refusal to participate in a primary, believing such a competition could worsen divisions rather than promote unity. His entourage once again confirmed he does not intend to change his position. However, the three other teams do not want to make his presence a prerequisite for organizing the vote. Bruno Retailleau has already indicated that a primary could be held without him, while Gabriel Attal continues to advocate for his inclusion. A place will again be reserved for him at the next meeting, scheduled for next week.

Several significant disagreements remain to be resolved, notably regarding the political scope of the consultation. The principle of refusing alliances with the extremes was defended during discussions, but its interpretation is not yet consensual. Gabriel Attal’s camp notably refuses the participation of Éric Zemmour, while David Lisnard’s entourage does not wish to exclude a personality before setting the conditions for access to the vote. The questions of sponsorships, electronic voting security, and commitments of defeated candidates will also need clarification. In a statement published after the meeting, Nouvelle Énergie recalled its attachment to a competition as broad and open as possible. Supporters of the primary now have a common framework and two possible schedules but still need to turn these convergences into a formal agreement.