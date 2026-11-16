Gabriel Attal wants to distinguish himself from Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon on the issue of purchasing power. During the presidential debate held Monday, November 16, by TF1 and LCI, in partnership with Restos du Cœur, the Renaissance candidate challenged the proposals of his two competitors aimed at lowering prices. “I do not believe in the measures defended by Madame Le Pen and Mr. Mélenchon on VAT or price controls,” he declared. Faced with the difficulties encountered by households, the former Prime Minister prefers to act directly on wages by eliminating the general social contribution (CSG) deducted from salaries. He thus promises a gain of up to 270 euros net more per month for the workers concerned, a measure he presents as a more sustainable response to the decline in purchasing power.

The president of Renaissance invited viewers to look at their pay slip to identify the deduction he wants to eliminate. “Take your pay slip, go to the CSG line. I propose to remove this line,” he explained. A removal that would represent a significant cost for public finances, as the CSG notably contributes to the financing of Social Security. Gabriel Attal claims to have planned savings to offset this loss of revenue, particularly on State operating expenses. He acknowledges that budgetary efforts will be necessary but considers that this method would increase disposable income without directly imposing an equivalent increase in gross wages on companies. However, the announced 270 euros correspond to a maximum gain advanced by the candidate, and not to a uniform increase for all employees.

VAT, price controls, and tax reductions: three different approaches

Marine Le Pen, for her part, advocates a reduction in consumption taxes. The National Rally candidate wants to eliminate VAT on certain essential products and reduce it to 5.5% on several energy sources, notably electricity and gas. She presents this policy as a way to quickly reduce household expenses. Jean-Luc Mélenchon favors a more direct intervention on prices and wages, including a minimum wage raised to 1,700 euros net, the blocking of certain essential prices, and the indexing of wages to inflation. Gabriel Attal contests these two approaches, considering that they do not sufficiently address the issue of income derived from work. But his own proposal assumes finding replacement resources to finance social protection, failing which part of the effort could be shifted to other levies or public spending.

The Renaissance candidate also devoted part of his intervention to single-parent families, whose access to social benefits he wants to facilitate. He supports the principle of “solidarity at the source,” which would allow a more automatic payment of the aids to which households are entitled, without multiplying administrative procedures. Gabriel Attal also proposes to modify the tax treatment of alimony received by single mothers, in order to improve their disposable income.