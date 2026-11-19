« Stealing cars is not right. Allowing the French to have an electric car is right. » Gabriel Attal chose a rather unusual method to defend his proposal for a €10,000 electric car. On the occasion of the release of GTA 6 this Thursday, the former Prime Minister posted on his social networks a video adopting the style of the famous Rockstar Games video game. A way to campaign by mixing humor, video games, and electoral promises.

Gabriel Attal in the role of a GTA 6 car thief

In this video published Wednesday on Instagram, Gabriel Attal appears in a universe inspired by Grand Theft Auto, whose sixth episode officially releases this Thursday. The political figure is first shown as a video game character, in a Parisian setting, with a small Renault. He then stages himself approaching a car to try to steal it, echoing one of the franchise’s iconic activities.

But the former Prime Minister quickly interrupts his imitation to deliver a political message to internet users: « Stealing a car is not right. Allowing the French to have an electric car is right. »

He continues by defending his proposal: « I want all French people to be able to switch to electric. It’s good for purchasing power, good for France’s independence, and good for the planet. »

This post accompanies the highly anticipated release of GTA 6, one of the most important events of the year in the video game industry.

A French electric car at €10,000: Gabriel Attal’s promise

Behind this humorous video, Gabriel Attal aims to promote one of the measures of his program for the 2027 presidential election: allowing the French to buy a French electric car for €10,000.

The former head of government notably presented this goal during a rally held in Lyon on October 10. He wants to develop cheaper electric models, support French automotive production, and facilitate access to clean vehicles for households with modest incomes.

His program also plans to expand social leasing, extend it further to used electric vehicles, and offer a bonus for acquiring second-hand clean vehicles. The deployment of charging stations is also part of the measures advocated by the Renaissance leader.

The €10,000 price remains, at this stage, a political and industrial objective. It does not correspond to a new car already marketed under a scheme announced by Gabriel Attal.

A video that provokes mockery on social networks

The post did not go unnoticed. While GTA 6 monopolizes the attention of video game enthusiasts, Gabriel Attal quickly surpassed 500,000 views on Instagram. But reactions are mixed, between support for his proposal and internet users mocking his staging.

Some comments notably criticize the alleged use of artificial intelligence to produce part of the images. Others mock this attempt to borrow the codes of an extremely popular video game to promote a political measure.

In the midst of the presidential campaign, Gabriel Attal multiplies initiatives

This video appears as Gabriel Attal intensifies his campaign for the 2027 presidential election. The Renaissance president recently defended his proposals on purchasing power against Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, notably by promising a net salary increase for workers. He also stated he would withdraw his candidacy if he lost a possible right and center primary.

While waiting for the next stages of the campaign, Gabriel Attal continues his communication on social networks. His video dedicated to GTA 6 was published the day before the worldwide release of the game, this Thursday, November 19, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.