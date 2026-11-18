Teddy Riner faces further setbacks after announcing his candidacy for the 2027 presidential election. UNICEF France suspends his ambassadorial mission due to the incompatibility of his political ambitions with the organization's neutrality requirements, just days after Saxo Bank also ended a partnership.

Another setback for Teddy Riner . On Tuesday, UNICEF France announced the suspension of his ambassadorship, just days after he announced his candidacy for the 2027 presidential election. The organization, dedicated to defending children's rights, believes that the five-time Olympic champion's political ambitions are no longer compatible with its commitment to neutrality. This decision comes on top of the suspension of an advertising campaign with Saxo Bank, announced last week.

UNICEF refuses to be associated with Teddy Riner's candidacy

This marks the suspension of a collaboration spanning several years. In a statement released on Tuesday, UNICEF France explained that it made its decision based on the "principles of independence and political neutrality" that govern its work.

The organization notes that Teddy Riner has long been an advocate for children and that his commitment has been appreciated. It clarifies that it respects his personal decision to enter politics, while refusing to allow his image and humanitarian work to be associated with a presidential candidacy.

UNICEF also maintains that this suspension "in no way calls into question our recognition of his commitment ." Therefore, it is not a permanent exclusion announced by the organization, but rather a suspension of his ambassadorial role.

After Saxo Bank, a second partnership is suspended

This decision represents another setback for the 37-year-old judoka. On November 12, Teddy Riner had already lost his place in a Saxo Bank advertising campaign , three days after officially announcing his presidential ambitions.

The bank explained that it had agreed with the athlete to suspend his participation in an advertising campaign in order to comply with applicable regulations. The decision was made "by mutual agreement" and did not necessarily mean the termination of all their contractual relations.

Teddy Riner has numerous commercial partnerships, particularly in the retail, sports, finance, and luxury sectors. His entry into politics now raises the question of maintaining these collaborations, with companies needing to ensure they do not contribute, directly or indirectly, to financing his election campaign.

An ambassador committed to children for many years

The suspension announced by UNICEF puts a long-standing humanitarian collaboration on hold. Teddy Riner had notably participated in missions to Togo in 2018, then to Turkey in 2019, where he met Syrian refugee families near the border.

The champion had used his fame to raise public awareness of children's rights, their access to education and clean water, and the protection of displaced populations. He had also participated in various communication campaigns to support UNICEF initiatives.

This humanitarian work was part of his public commitments, alongside his sporting career and numerous collaborations with brands. His candidacy for the Élysée Palace now changes the conditions under which he can continue this mission.

A turbulent first week of the campaign

Since announcing his candidacy for the 2027 presidential election on November 9, Teddy Riner has also had to deal with the first difficulties of his political organization.

Former Health Minister François Braun and communications consultant Aline Poulain-Guerza have distanced themselves from his campaign. The candidate then had a particularly tense exchange with a journalist from the TV program Quotidien , who questioned him specifically about the role of these two figures in his inner circle.

Annoyed, the judoka had said "Do you want proof?" before taking out his phone to contest François Braun's membership in his team.

Adding to these political and commercial difficulties is the decision of UNICEF France. At this stage, the organization has not announced any date for the possible resumption of Teddy Riner's ambassadorial mission.