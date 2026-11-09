Interviews Presidential 2027

Presidential 2027: Emmanuel Macron welcomes Teddy Riner's surprise candidacy, which "can only benefit the country"

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Presidential election 2027: Emmanuel Macron welcomes the surprise candidacy of Teddy Riner, who "can only bring benefits to the country"
Presidential election 2027: Emmanuel Macron welcomes the surprise candidacy of Teddy Riner, who "can only bring benefits to the country"

Teddy Riner did not have to wait long before receiving a reaction from the top of the State. A few hours after announcing his candidacy for the 2027 presidential election, Emmanuel Macron praised on Monday evening the entry into politics of the five-time Olympic champion. Interviewed on the show « C à vous » on France 5, the President of the Republic expressed his pleasure to see one of the most well-known figures in French sport engage in the presidential competition. « I am very happy that someone like Teddy Riner, who is a great champion, decides to engage in this presidential debate and bring his convictions, his ideas, his talent. It can only benefit the country, » he declared.

The 37-year-old judoka surprised in the morning by announcing his intention to run for the Élysée under the banner « The France We Want. » Claiming a candidacy « neither right nor left, » Teddy Riner states he wants to unite the French beyond partisan affiliations. In a video shared on his social networks, he began to detail his initial orientations: increase in net salaries thanks to contribution reliefs, firmness against delinquency, pension reform maintaining pay-as-you-go while considering a capitalization component. The former champion also emphasized the fight against racism, which he refuses to leave to a single political family.

Support for engagement, not a political endorsement

Emmanuel Macron’s remarks do not constitute electoral support for Teddy Riner. The head of state, who cannot run again in 2027, welcomed the commitment of a personality from civil society, without commenting on his proposals or his chances of convincing the French. The distinction is important, as the athlete precisely claims his independence from traditional political parties. His candidacy comes in an already crowded landscape, where Gabriel Attal, Édouard Philippe, Bruno Retailleau, and David Lisnard still struggle to agree on a possible primary.

For Teddy Riner, sporting notoriety is an asset for visibility, but it does not exempt him from building a political organization. The candidate will have to gather the 500 endorsements from elected officials necessary to participate in the election and clarify his commitments on public finances, immigration, Europe, or international relations. He claims to have been preparing his approach since the Paris Olympic Games and to have a first team mixing civil society personalities and former public officials. Meanwhile, his campaign entry has at least achieved one initial result: eliciting a personal reaction from Emmanuel Macron on the day of his announcement.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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