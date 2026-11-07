Presidential 2027: Mélenchon launches his major rally at Le Bourget to present the 1,069 measures of his program

Jean-Luc Mélenchon wants to make Le Bourget one of the first major events of his presidential campaign. This Saturday, November 7, La France insoumise is gathering its supporters at the Seine-Saint-Denis exhibition center to present the new edition of L’Avenir en commun, published on Friday. Between 15,000 and 20,000 participants are expected, according to estimates released before the event. The program includes 1,069 measures, of which 238 are new, with which the movement intends to defend its project for a “new France.” Mélenchon’s speech is scheduled around 5 p.m., following an initial segment dedicated to an artistic presentation of his proposals.

The setup chosen by the organizers differs from that of a traditional rally. Starting at 3:30 p.m., participants are to attend a “collective artistic creation” combining film, music, poetry, and political interventions. Several dozen elected officials and insoumis personalities are expected to take part in this presentation, aimed at making the main proposals of the program more accessible. Substantively, LFI maintains its commitments in favor of a minimum wage of 1,700 euros net, a return to retirement at 60 years old, and strengthened ecological planning. The movement also intends to place issues of sovereignty, public services, and the fight against discrimination at the center of its campaign.

An event to assert its place in the presidential race

This rally comes after a politically favorable week for Jean-Luc Mélenchon in terms of endorsements. On Thursday, nine of the seventeen deputies from the Democratic and Republican Left group announced their support for his candidacy, to the detriment of Fabien Roussel. On Friday, the Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front also announced its choice to support the insoumis leader. These positions strengthen LFI’s ties with some communist elected officials and overseas independence movements, without ending the deep divisions within the left, notably with supporters of Raphaël Glucksmann.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s speech is also awaited on the national political situation. The candidate has recently increased his criticisms against Emmanuel Macron and Édouard Philippe, notably on immigration and the media coverage of the campaign. He could use the Le Bourget event to respond to his opponents and specify the first measures he would intend to implement in case of victory.