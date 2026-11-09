Teddy Riner has lost his legal battle against the tax authorities. The five-time Olympic judo champion, who has announced his candidacy for the 2027 presidential election , saw the Versailles Administrative Court of Appeal uphold a tax reassessment related to the use of several luxury cars belonging to his company. In a ruling issued on October 15, the judges found a "deliberate intention" to underreport his taxes. At the heart of the case: a Ferrari, a Rolls-Royce, a Bentley, and €289,000 in benefits deemed undeclared by the tax authorities.

Luxury cars used at his company's expense

The case dates back to 2016 and 2017. At that time, Teddy Riner owned a company specializing in luxury car rentals, Pullman Limousine. Several high-end cars were in the company's fleet, including a Ferrari and a Rolls-Royce Wraith.

During an audit, the tax authorities noted that some of these vehicles did not generate any rental revenue during the relevant fiscal years, even though the costs related to their acquisition, maintenance and use were borne by the company.

Tax investigators also discovered that Teddy Riner was listed as the sole driver of two vehicles. An insurance policy even stipulated that one of them had to be used by the judoka and could under no circumstances be offered for rent.

Another element noted: several cars are parked in individual closed garages located near the champion's home in Levallois-Perret, rather than in the company's usual facilities.

For the tax authorities, these elements demonstrate that expenses presented as professional actually correspond to personal benefits granted to the athlete.

289,000 euros in hidden benefits and a 40% surcharge

The tax authorities estimated that Teddy Riner received €289,000 in benefits through his company.

These sums were considered "hidden remuneration and benefits", since they had not been declared as taxable personal income.

The adjustment relates in particular to income tax, social security contributions and the exceptional contribution on high incomes.

In addition to these tax reassessments, a 40% surcharge is applied for deliberate non-compliance. This tax penalty is applied when the tax authorities determine that the taxpayer intentionally failed to meet their reporting obligations.

The 289,000 euros corresponds to the value of the benefits retained by the tax authorities and not to the total amount of taxes and penalties claimed from the champion.

Teddy Riner's explanations rejected by the judges

To contest the adjustment, Teddy Riner and his lawyers argued that his particularly busy sporting schedule did not allow him to personally enjoy the vehicles.

In 2016, the judoka was notably preparing for the Rio Olympics, where he won another gold medal. The following year, he participated in the World Championships in Budapest.

His defense also cited the consequences of the 2015 terrorist attacks on international tourism and foreign clientele, in order to explain the weakness of the luxury vehicle rental business.

These arguments did not convince the judges.

After an initial unfavorable decision issued in March 2025 by the administrative court of Cergy-Pontoise, the administrative court of appeal of Versailles confirmed the position of the tax administration on October 15, 2026.

The judges considered that Teddy Riner "could not have been unaware" that the expenses relating to vehicles did not correspond to operations carried out in the interest of the company.

They also noted that he was aware of the taxable nature of the benefits he received, concluding that there was a "deliberate intention to reduce the tax" due for the years in question.

A tax case that resurfaces on the day of the announcement of his presidential candidacy

This court decision takes on a particular resonance this Monday, as Teddy Riner has officially announced his candidacy for the 2027 presidential election.

At 37, the Olympic champion declared his ambition to become the "president who unites ," positioning himself "neither right nor left ." He also launched his campaign under the slogan " The France we want ," with the stated goal of bringing the French together and revitalizing the country.

The judoka thus finds himself facing an unfavorable tax ruling at the very moment he enters the presidential race. The October 15th judgment, however, predates the announcement of his candidacy, and the case relates exclusively to the 2016 and 2017 tax years.

The administrative court of appeal's decision upholds the rejection of his challenge to the tax reassessment. Teddy Riner retains the option of appealing to the Council of State . No such appeal has been confirmed at this stage.