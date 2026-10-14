While Patrick Bruel is accused of rape by Flavie Flament, Simon Castaldi, the former stepson of the presenter, has just given an unexpected testimony. Benjamin Castaldi’s son claims to have shared a vacation in Courchevel with his father, Flavie Flament, Patrick Bruel, and the singer’s children. He assures he noticed no tension between the two personalities.

“I clearly remember Flavie and Patrick Bruel together”

Guest on the show Le Jet de Luxe, hosted by Jordan De Luxe, Simon Castaldi recalled childhood memories from when his father, Benjamin Castaldi, was married to Flavie Flament. The young man, now 26 years old, recounted spending a ski vacation in Courchevel with the singer, his children, and the couple of presenters.

Simon Castaldi claims to have a clear memory of this stay and the presence of the three adults. He emphasizes that their cohabitation seemed perfectly natural and that no discomfort was noticeable. “There was no problem.”, he declared, before repeating that, in his memories, their joint presence raised no difficulties.

Simon Castaldi questions Patrick Bruel’s presence in the family circle

Benjamin Castaldi’s son then went further by discussing the role Patrick Bruel played within the family environment. In his view, the fact that the singer participated in private vacations with Flavie Flament and Benjamin Castaldi raises questions in light of the accusations made today.

Simon Castaldi explained that it seemed difficult for him to imagine that a person accused of such serious acts could have been welcomed in such an intimate family setting. However, he acknowledged the limits of his testimony, specifying that he did not know what could have happened outside of his presence and that his memories correspond only to what he observed as a child.

These vacations necessarily took place several years after the events denounced by Flavie Flament, which date back to 1991, since Simon Castaldi was born in 2000. His testimony therefore concerns the apparent relations between the singer and the presenter at a later period and does not directly address the alleged assault.

His half-brother Enzo fully supports Flavie Flament

Simon Castaldi also mentioned the position of his half-brother Enzo, born in 2004 from the union between Benjamin Castaldi and Flavie Flament. According to him, the latter provides “unconditional support to his mother”, an attitude he considers perfectly understandable given their family bond.

The former stepson of Flavie Flament did not claim to be able to establish what really happened between the presenter and Patrick Bruel in 1991. Aware of the seriousness of the accusations, he concluded his intervention by wishing “That justice be done.”

Flavie Flament accuses Patrick Bruel of drugging and raping her at 16

As a reminder, Flavie Flament filed a complaint against Patrick Bruel in May 2026 for alleged acts dating back to 1991. The presenter claims to have been drugged and then raped at the singer’s Parisian home when she was 16 years old.

She notably recounted having accepted a cup of tea before losing consciousness, then waking up in a situation she describes as traumatic. She firmly contests the existence of a consensual romantic or sexual relationship with Patrick Bruel, contrary to what he claims.

Patrick Bruel has categorically denied these accusations. In a statement published on May 17, the singer said: “There was neither rape nor drugs.” He acknowledged having known Flavie Flament in the 1990s and having had a brief relationship with her, while assuring he never forced her into sexual intercourse.

Patrick Bruel remains under investigation in several cases

As a reminder, on June 10, Patrick Bruel was indicted for rape, attempted rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment in 4 separate cases. He was placed under judicial supervision and remains presumed innocent. These indictments do not directly concern the 1991 events denounced by Flavie Flament.

Simon Castaldi’s testimony now adds an additional element regarding the relationship Flavie Flament and Patrick Bruel may have had several years after the alleged events. And which, inevitably, raises questions…