Domestic violence: Greg Guillotin's trial postponed for 5 months, the magistrate had an impediment…

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Greg Guillotin will not be tried this Friday. The 43-year-old YouTuber and comedian, who was due to appear before the criminal court in Évry, Essonne, for domestic violence against his former partner, Valentine Bonnet , has had his trial postponed until April 30, 2027. The creator of "The Worst Intern ," who has publicly admitted to physical and psychological abuse of the young woman, remains under judicial supervision.

An absent magistrate, the trial postponed by 5 months

The adjournment was announced at the start of the hearing, due to an impediment of the magistrate who was to preside over the proceedings.

"The magistrate who was supposed to preside over this hearing was suddenly prevented from doing so ," explained the president of the court.

Present in court, Greg Guillotin did not express any opposition to the postponement, while acknowledging the difficulty of the situation: "It's difficult because I expected to be tried today, but I understand."

The court decided to maintain his judicial supervision until his next court appearance, now scheduled for Friday, April 30, 2027.

Nearly 6 years of alleged violence and 30 days of total incapacity for work

Greg Guillotin is being prosecuted for habitual spousal violence allegedly committed between September 9, 2020 and April 6, 2026, resulting in a total incapacity for work of 30 days.

His former partner, now 27 years old, filed a complaint for domestic violence and harassment on June 17 with the public prosecutor in Évry.

The young woman denounces repeated physical violence, but also insults, humiliation and control of her daily life during their relationship, which lasted approximately seven years.

She claims in particular to have been kicked during trips to the Maldives and Morocco , as well as punched in the eye in 2024.

Insults, humiliations, and accusations of surveillance

Several exchanges included in the court file report particularly violent remarks attributed to Greg Guillotin , including "Poor whore" , "Poor bitch" or "Go fuck yourself".

In another exchange, the comedian reportedly also told his partner: "I shouldn't be violent, but you shouldn't provoke me."

Valentine Bonnet also accuses her former partner of using the cameras installed in the couple's home to remotely monitor her activities and criticize her regarding household chores. Greg Guillotin denies using the device for malicious purposes.

"I'm ashamed": Greg Guillotin has already admitted to hitting his ex-partner

On September 5, the day after the complaint was revealed, Greg Guillotin publicly admitted to having committed physical and psychological violence against his former partner.

"She suffered them. I'm not going to deny them, nor am I going to try to justify them. I'm ashamed ," the comedian had declared.

He had also announced that he had undertaken therapeutic follow-up with professionals, including a specialist in domestic violence.

Placed in police custody on September 28 in Palaiseau, he was brought before the court the following day, then placed under judicial supervision pending his trial.

Another ex-partner accuses him of two marital rapes.

Greg Guillotin is also the subject of a second legal proceeding. Another of his former partners has filed a complaint for two alleged marital rapes that took place in 2017 at the couple's home.

A preliminary investigation has been opened by the Nanterre public prosecutor's office. The comedian formally denies these accusations, which are not part of the charges being examined by the Évry criminal court.

With nearly 4,4 million subscribers on YouTube , Greg Guillotin will now have to wait another five months before facing charges of domestic violence. No convictions have been handed down in this case so far.