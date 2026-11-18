Élisabeth Depardieu broke her silence this Wednesday morning on RTL. Guest of Marc-Olivier Fogiel, Gérard Depardieu’s former wife gave a particularly intimate testimony about the actor, whose conviction for sexual assault is now final. She notably revealed having feared that he might take his own life in the face of his legal troubles and the collapse of his public image. Despite the accusations against the actor, she continues to defend him and claims never to have known the man described by his accusers.

“I Feared He Might Take His Own Life”

This is one of the most powerful revelations of the interview. Asked about Gérard Depardieu’s psychological state, Élisabeth Depardieu, 85, admitted fearing the worst for the man whose life she shared for twenty-eight years. “I rather feared that he might take his own life”, she confided to Marc-Olivier Fogiel.

The actor’s former wife described the suffering she experienced seeing the man she loved confronted with a series of accusations and legal proceedings. “It is a very intimate suffering directed at someone in whom I had tremendous trust and who never betrayed me. He always told me everything”, she explained.

For her, Gérard Depardieu was also deeply affected by a fame that became overwhelming. She describes a man “blown up by glory, blown up and exposed”, whose private life was long disrupted by extraordinary notoriety.

“The man I knew didn’t need to rape to love”

Élisabeth Depardieu also took a stand on the sexual violence accusations against her former husband. While Gérard Depardieu still faces a legal procedure concerning rape and sexual assault accusations made by actress Charlotte Arnould, she expressed doubts about the alleged facts.

“It’s not possible. The man I knew didn’t need to rape to love”, she declared, affirming she had “the biggest doubts” regarding the young woman’s accusations.

Asked about the image of a man who would have considered women as prey, Élisabeth Depardieu also rejected this description. “I did not know him like that. They were not prey”, she assured, instead evoking a man “of crazy generosity”.

These statements express her personal conviction and do not challenge Gérard Depardieu’s final conviction for sexual assault, nor the separate procedure concerning Charlotte Arnould.

“He is not a reasonable man. He has a part of madness in him”

Élisabeth Depardieu does not deny her former husband’s excessive temperament. She acknowledges having lived with a man difficult to reason with, whose behaviors and contradictions she accepted.

“He is not a reasonable man. He has a part of madness in him, I let him have it”, she explained. She also specified never having wished to judge his conduct: “You know, I am not a conscience director.”

Asked about her tolerance toward the actor, she replied: “I believe love is tolerant”, before recalling that she personally knew a man she considered irreproachable in their relationship.

She notably claims never to have witnessed the gestures he is accused of: “I never saw him make inappropriate gestures. Never.”

Sentenced to 18 months suspended prison, Gérard Depardieu withdraws his appeal

These statements come two days after an important judicial decision. Gérard Depardieu gave up his appeal trial, which was to open this Monday before the Paris Court of Appeal. This withdrawal makes his 18-month suspended prison sentence for sexual assaults committed in 2021 on two women during the filming of the movie Les Volets verts final.

In a statement titled I Hear, the actor apologized to those who may have suffered from his behavior. He acknowledged that some gestures and remarks made on sets may have had consequences, while affirming he did not intend to hurt.

However, his apologies did not convince the two victims. One of them, Sarah, notably declared: “I do not accept them at all. I do not believe them at all. For me, it’s a strategy.” The two women also regretted the actor’s absence at the hearing scheduled for his appeal trial.

Élisabeth Depardieu has a different view on this decision. “He did well. I think he wants to leave a mark, a beautiful mark”, she affirmed, considering that her former husband was right to give up a new judicial confrontation.

“I continue to love this man for who he is”

Despite their separation and the legal cases surrounding Gérard Depardieu, Élisabeth Depardieu still claims her attachment to the father of her two children, Guillaume, who died in 2008, and Julie Depardieu.

“I continue to love this man for who he is, for the madness he has in him”, she declared. She also explained how the degradation of his public image affected her: “It hurt me because I don’t think like them.”

Regarding the actor’s public apologies, she considers them sincere, while acknowledging that the behaviors now mentioned by the actor did have a problematic dimension: “I think he is sincere in saying that. But when he made those inappropriate gestures, he was also sincere.”

If his conviction for sexual assault is now final, Gérard Depardieu’s legal troubles are not over. The justice system must still rule on his appeal against his referral to the criminal court in the Charlotte Arnould case, whose accusations he contests.