Dean Norris, famous for his role as Hank Schrader in the cult series Breaking Bad, has gone through a particularly difficult period personally and financially. At 63, the American actor is engaged in divorce proceedings with his wife Bridget, while their Californian restaurant has filed for bankruptcy protection, with over 1.8 million dollars in debt, approximately 1.6 million euros. The couple has also put a luxurious property in California up for sale.

A divorce petition filed in secret on Valentine’s Day

On February 14, 2025, Valentine’s Day, Bridget Norris filed for divorce at the Riverside County court in California. In court documents, she cited « irreconcilable differences » and stated the couple had been separated since January 15, 2025. People.com+1

Dean Norris officially responded to the proceedings in May 2025, but their divorce has not yet been finalized.

Married on October 27, 2001, Dean and Bridget Norris shared over 23 years of marriage before their separation. Together, they have five children, two of whom were still minors at the time of the filing. Bridget Norris requested joint legal and physical custody of their two youngest children, as well as spousal support. She also asked the court to rule on the division of assets acquired during their union.

The actor and his wife had until now maintained great discretion about their private life. Their separation, ongoing for nearly two years, was only made public this week.

Their restaurant is burdened with 1.6 million euros in debt

Adding to the marital difficulties are significant financial problems. The Swing Inn Cafe, a historic restaurant located in Temecula, California, and operated by the couple, filed on September 25, 2026, for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy law.

Court documents report liabilities of $1,811,598.46, approximately 1.6 million euros, against assets valued at only $147,809.58. pagesix.com+1

This procedure concerns the company operating the restaurant and does not mean that Dean Norris has personally been declared bankrupt.

The establishment, opened in 1927, is a true local institution. Dean Norris had decided to take over this restaurant to preserve its historic character and develop its business, notably around Texas barbecue. The actor had personally invested in promoting the establishment, regularly meeting customers and Breaking Bad fans.

But the business experienced a sharp decline in activity. In documents related to the procedure, Dean Norris reported a drop of about one million dollars in gross revenue between 2024 and 2025.

Chapter 11 allows an American company to reorganize its debts under judicial supervision while continuing its activity. The Swing Inn Cafe continues to operate and promote its services, especially approaching Thanksgiving.

A luxurious property put up for sale for $3.2 million

Another development in the couple’s affairs: Dean Norris has put up for sale a large property located in Temecula, listed at $3,199,267, approximately 2.8 million euros. pagesix.com+1

The estate covers about 4.5 hectares and includes a main residence, a guest house, nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an infinity pool, a spa, equestrian facilities, and an orchard.

The property was acquired by the couple for $1.725 million. Its listing, announced in September, coincides with the divorce proceedings and the restaurant’s financial difficulties. No public information confirms that this sale is directly intended to repay the restaurant’s debts.

Dean and Bridget Norris also own the Norris Performing Arts Center, an arts school opened in 2018 in Murrieta, California, offering courses in dance, singing, theater, and musical theater.

From « Breaking Bad » to financial difficulties: a complicated period for Hank Schrader

Dean Norris remains globally known for portraying Hank Schrader, DEA agent and Walter White’s brother-in-law, in Breaking Bad, aired between 2008 and 2013. His character, tasked with tracking drug traffickers, became one of the series’ iconic figures led by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

The actor later reprised his role in Better Call Saul, before continuing his career in several productions, including Under the Dome, Claws, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. The Breaking Bad universe continues to make news, between the sale of the famous Walter White house in Albuquerque and the new series Pluribus by Vince Gilligan, the show’s creator.

Despite his personal problems, Dean Norris continues his professional activities. He is scheduled to publish on November 17 a book about the behind-the-scenes of Breaking Bad, titled Do What You’re Gonna Do: The Definitive Oral History of Breaking Bad.

Legally, the divorce proceedings remain open. A hearing regarding the actor’s legal representation is scheduled for January 2027, while the company operating the Swing Inn Cafe continues its financial restructuring process.