A fabricated birthday, a plane ticket purchased even before her consent, then two days spent in a residence from which she claims she could not leave. An influencer provides a particularly troubling testimony about Marcus Thuram. The young woman accuses the Inter Milan striker and French national team player of luring her to Germany under false pretenses, before making her understand that she could not leave the premises. These statements bring back into focus the rape and unlawful confinement accusations made against the footballer by American actress Charlotte Lavish, in a case that was dismissed by the German judiciary.

« The story is a bit grim »: an invitation that turns into a trap

In a video shared on social media, an influencer recounts a particularly disturbing experience with Marcus Thuram. When asked about footballers who have flirted with her, she immediately names the French international, before warning: « The story is a bit grim, a bit strange. »

The young woman explains that she received a FaceTime call from the player while she was with a mutual friend. Marcus Thuram allegedly invited her to join him in Düsseldorf, Germany, where he was then playing for Borussia Mönchengladbach, announcing that he was organizing a big birthday party.

The footballer reportedly insisted that she make the trip, assuring her she could arrive in the morning and leave in the evening. But while she was still hesitating, he bought her plane ticket without waiting for her final consent. « Oh well, too late, I already bought your ticket. Anyway, it’s just an hour’s flight, » he allegedly told her.

The influencer explains that the mutual friend already had a copy of her passport, previously provided for another trip. She eventually agreed to take the flight, convinced she was going to a party with several guests. She was unaware, according to her testimony, that this birthday did not exist.

« He lied because he knew I would never come otherwise »

Upon arrival in Düsseldorf, the young woman discovered a situation completely different from what had been promised. No party was organized, no guests were present, and nothing resembled the announced birthday celebration.

Surprised, she asked the footballer for explanations. His response, as she reports it, was astonishing: « No, I lied because I knew otherwise you would never come. »

The influencer claims to have immediately understood that she had been lured to Germany by a lie. She explains feeling deeply uncomfortable upon discovering the true circumstances of this invitation.

« It made me a bit uncomfortable and all. I didn’t want to stay there, it was a bit weird. I thought there was a birthday, you know, » she says. She then considered leaving the residence to go to a hotel, refusing to extend a stay that absolutely did not correspond to what had been announced.

« How are you going to leave? »: she claims to have been prevented from leaving the residence

This is the most alarming part of her testimony. When the influencer expressed her intention to leave, Marcus Thuram allegedly told her she could not order a car and that no taxi would come to pick her up.

« How are you going to leave? Anyway, you can’t take Uber. It’s a residence, no Uber passes here. Anyway, there is no Uber in Germany and no taxi passes. So how are you going to leave? », he allegedly told her, according to her statements.

The young woman claims to have found herself in a situation where she no longer knew how to leave the premises. Abroad, in an unfamiliar residence and without immediate access to transportation, she says she was forced to extend her stay.

« So, well, actually, I was kind of forced to stay there. So after that, I left, like, I was able to leave like two days later, » she testifies.

Two days during which she claims to have stayed although she wanted to leave. The influencer does not report any sexual assault but accuses the footballer of having lured her with a lie and describes a situation in which she did not feel free to leave. Her testimony thus raises the question of possible deprivation of liberty, without unlawful confinement in the legal sense having been established.

« Many girls have already filed complaints against him »

The influencer also explains why she decided to make this experience public. She claims to be aware of other women who have denounced Marcus Thuram’s behavior and hopes her testimony will encourage them to speak out.

« Afterwards, I don’t mind saying this because I know many girls have already filed complaints against him and all. So if it can help some girls, etc., and get them out of silence, well I don’t mind saying it, » she states.

Rape and unlawful confinement: Charlotte Lavish’s accusations

In May 2025, American pornographic actress Charlotte Lavish publicly accused Marcus Thuram of having raped her twice, assaulted, and unlawfully confined her in March 2022, while he was playing for Borussia Mönchengladbach.

According to her testimony, the footballer contacted her on Instagram before arranging her visit to Düsseldorf. She claimed to have suffered non-consensual sexual acts and physical violence at the player’s home.

Charlotte Lavish also accused Marcus Thuram of confiscating her personal belongings, including her phone and passport, preventing her from freely leaving the premises according to her. She publicly showed a bruise on her arm and explained she reported the facts to the German police.

These accusations led to a judicial investigation. The actress explained she provided several pieces of evidence to investigators and publicly denounced how her case was handled.

The German judiciary dismissed the case due to lack of evidence

The Düsseldorf prosecutor’s office opened an investigation in March 2022 following Charlotte Lavish’s accusations. The investigations notably concerned suspicions of rape and sexual assault.

On December 23, 2022, the procedure was dismissed, the collected evidence not being deemed sufficient to initiate prosecution. Marcus Thuram has not been convicted in this matter.

When Charlotte Lavish made her accusations public in May 2025, the player’s lawyer, Me Jacqueline Laffont-Haïk, recalled this judicial decision. She also indicated that her client reserved the right to take legal action.

Two women claim to have encountered difficulties leaving his home

The two testimonies concern distinct events but present a troubling similarity: two women claim to have encountered difficulties leaving Marcus Thuram’s home after agreeing to meet him.

In the influencer’s case, the player allegedly fabricated a birthday, arranged her trip, then cited the absence of transportation to dissuade her from leaving. She claims to have finally been able to leave the residence two days later.

These new statements once again place Marcus Thuram facing accusations regarding his behavior towards a woman invited to his home. They also bring back into focus the accusations previously made by Charlotte Lavish, even though that first case was dismissed.

At this stage, no judicial procedure related to the new testimony has been made public. No reaction from Marcus Thuram to these statements has been established either.