Francis Lalanne sentenced to 6 months suspended prison for family abandonment and unpaid alimony

Singer Francis Lalanne was sentenced by the Aix-en-Provence criminal court to 6 months suspended prison for family abandonment, in a case of unpaid alimony. The 67-year-old artist must also pay 6,500 euros in damages. This judicial decision comes as he announced his intention to run in the 2027 presidential election.

6 months suspended prison and 6,500 euros in damages

The Aix-en-Provence criminal court found Francis Lalanne guilty of family abandonment due to non-payment of alimony. The court imposed a 6-month suspended prison sentence and 6,500 euros in damages.

Under French law, the offense of family abandonment occurs when a person fails to fully pay a court-ordered or enforceable alimony obligation for more than 2 months. Provided for by Article 227-3 of the Penal Code, it is punishable by up to 2 years imprisonment and a 15,000 euro fine.

Previously convicted in a case involving his former partner

Francis Lalanne had already been convicted in another case involving his former partner, cellist Alice Poussin. In March 2025, the Aix-en-Provence criminal court found him guilty of theft and vandalism following two incidents from early 2023.

The first concerned his former partner’s mobile phone, which the singer took and searched before returning it on January 29, 2023. The second involved damage to the door of her building on February 11. Tried in absentia, Francis Lalanne was sentenced to 120 days-fine of 10 euros each, totaling 1,200 euros.

This new conviction for family abandonment concerns a separate offense. It relates to failure to comply with an alimony obligation, independently of the previously judged theft and vandalism.

A new judicial case amid the presidential campaign

This judicial decision comes as Francis Lalanne has officially announced his candidacy for the 2027 presidential election. The singer announced in August 2026 his intention to run for the presidency under the France Libre movement, with the stated ambition to break with traditional political parties.

His first campaign rally was scheduled for August 21 at the Galabru theater in Paris. The movement he represents notably advocates national sovereignty, justice reform, and more direct citizen participation in political decisions.

Francis Lalanne has also maintained political and artistic relations with Dieudonné for several years. The two men notably presented their candidacies for the 2024 legislative elections in Guadeloupe, an initiative that sparked numerous reactions.

The singer also made headlines during his controversial appearance on Touche pas à mon poste in February 2023, during which his positions provoked heated exchanges with the show’s commentators.

Can Francis Lalanne still run for president?

Despite this 6-month suspended prison sentence, Francis Lalanne does not automatically lose his right to run in an election. Under French law, a criminal conviction does not necessarily result in ineligibility. This must result from an applicable legal provision and, when it constitutes an additional penalty, from a judicial decision.

No ineligibility penalty is mentioned in the currently available information regarding this judgment. Subject to possible other judicial decisions, this conviction alone does not prevent the singer from running for the presidency.

To be officially a candidate in 2027, Francis Lalanne will nevertheless have to gather the 500 sponsorships from elected officials required, coming from at least 30 different departments or overseas collectivities, with no more than 10% coming from the same territory.

At 67, the performer of On se retrouvera thus sees his political news caught up by a new judicial case. It remains to be seen whether he will appeal his conviction and whether he will manage to obtain the necessary sponsorships to participate in the presidential election.