Russell Brand has been found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault by the Southwark Criminal Court. The British actor has been remanded in custody and faces a lengthy sentence, scheduled for November 9. The offenses span from 2004 to 2009, based on the testimonies of six women.

British actor and comedian Russell Brand, 51, was found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault on Thursday at Southwark Criminal Court in London . After a four-week trial, the jury upheld four of the seven charges against the former British television star, who was also known for his marriage to singer Katy Perry. Brand was taken into custody following the verdict and will be sentenced on Monday, November 9.

The crimes for which he was convicted took place between 2004 and 2009, a period of meteoric rise in his career in the UK and Hollywood. Six women testified during the trial. The actor, who denied all the charges, was acquitted of two counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

A rape committed in 2009 at Russell Brand's home

The most serious charge concerns the rape of a young woman in 2009 at Russell Brand's London home in the Hampstead district. The victim had met the comedian after one of his shows at the Hammersmith Apollo, before going to his home a few days later.

Before the jury, she explained that an initially consensual sexual encounter turned violent when Russell Brand forced her to have anal sex without her consent. The young woman also testified about the bleeding caused by the assault and stated that the actor then asked her to clean up the traces left at the scene. The jury accepted her version of events and found Russell Brand guilty of rape.

Three sexual assaults in bars and business premises

The three other convictions relate to sexual assaults committed against three different women. The first dates back to 2004, during an evening at a bar in the Soho district of London. Russell Brand was found guilty of grabbing a woman's breasts without her consent.

A second assault occurred in 2004 or 2005 against an employee of the radio station Choice FM. The victim described an assault that took place at her workplace, in the presence of members of the comedian's entourage.

The third case dates back to 2009 and involves a Channel 4 employee who was working on an audiovisual project. Russell Brand demanded she give him a massage before placing her head between his legs and her face against his genitals, in front of two of his colleagues. The jury also found him guilty of these acts.

Three acquittals out of the seven charges examined

Russell Brand was, however, acquitted on three other charges. The first concerned a rape allegation made in 1999 at a Bournemouth hotel during a British Labour Party conference. The second related to an attempted indecent assault at MTV's London offices in 2001.

The third acquittal concerned an accusation of oral rape made by the same woman who was assaulted in the Soho bar in 2004. For this complainant, the jury therefore accepted the sexual assault charge, while dismissing the rape accusation.

During the hearings, Russell Brand admitted to leading a particularly active sex life, but maintained that he had never forced a woman to have sex. His defense also challenged the reliability of testimonies gathered many years after the events.

Russell Brand admitted to using his celebrity to have numerous affairs.

During his trial, Russell Brand made several statements about his past behavior. As he explained during his testimony on October 28th before the British court , he notably admitted: "I used my celebrity to facilitate access to sexual relationships."

The former presenter had also stated that "consent is fundamental, essential, necessary and, in many ways, more important than sex itself ." He admitted to having numerous affairs and infidelities, while maintaining that his sexual relations had always been consensual.

The case broke publicly in September 2023, following the broadcast of an investigation by the program Dispatches, on Channel 4. London police then opened an investigation which led to a first charge in April 2025 , then to further charges in December of the same year.

The judge announces a heavy prison sentence and orders his incarceration.

When the verdict was announced, Russell Brand remained motionless in the dock. His wife, Laura, who was present in the courtroom, was visibly distraught. The jury, composed of eight men and four women, had deliberated for nine hours and thirteen minutes before reaching its decision.

Judge Joel Bennathan immediately warned the actor of the seriousness of his situation: "You have been found guilty of several offenses, including rape. The inevitable consequence will be a significant prison sentence." He then ordered him to be held in custody pending sentencing.

The Metropolitan Police investigation involved more than 100 witnesses, resulted in over 400 statements, and required the examination of more than 1,400 documents. Investigators reconstructed Russell Brand's movements and professional activities at the time of the events.

The actor, who notably starred in Forgetting Sarah Marshall , American Trip and Arthur , a Billionaire's Love, will again appear before the Southwark Criminal Court on Monday, November 9, to learn the length of his prison sentence.