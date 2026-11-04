"I am devastated": Bernard d'Ormale doubts the authenticity of the letter in which Brigitte Bardot accuses him of having "destroyed" her

Bernard d'Ormale doubts the authenticity of a published letter, attributed to Brigitte Bardot, accusing her of causing him suffering during their marriage. This new development comes amidst conflicts over the inheritance and ownership of La Madrague, exacerbating tensions with the Brigitte Bardot Foundation.

Bernard d'Ormale reacted on Wednesday to the release of a letter attributed to Brigitte Bardot, in which the actress accused her husband of having made her suffer for 30 years. Deeply affected by the publication of this intimate letter, the widower of the star, who died on December 28, 2025, questions its authenticity. This new affair comes as a conflict already exists between Bernard d'Ormale and the Brigitte Bardot Foundation regarding the actress's estate and the La Madrague property in Saint-Tropez.

"You have patiently destroyed me, day after day, for 30 years."

The letter at the origin of this controversy is dated November 17, 2022. In it, Brigitte Bardot gives a particularly painful account of her marriage to Bernard d'Ormale, whom she married in 1992. After 30 years of living together, the former actress expresses her loneliness and her feeling of having been emotionally abandoned by her partner.

The letter begins with these words: "Bernard, it's a failure!" Brigitte Bardot explains that she had hoped for a relationship based on complicity, attentiveness, and the simple pleasures of everyday life. She mentions, in particular, her desire to share a coffee or a glass of wine with friends, or a car ride with her husband.

The tone then becomes much more accusatory. "You have patiently destroyed me, day after day, for 30 years," she writes, before confiding: "Today, I have reached the end of my rope." She reproaches her husband for his inability to provide the support and affection she craved. The document ends with two particularly harsh words: "Checkmate!"

Bernard d'Ormale "devastated" and questions about the letter

The disclosure of this correspondence deeply affected Bernard d'Ormale. On Wednesday, his state of mind was summed up in one word: "Devastated ." The former advisor to Jean-Marie Le Pen also questions the authenticity of the document attributed to his wife.

These questions arise as the publicly reproduced letter has been presented as authentic. The accusations it contains contrast sharply with the image of a couple who remained united until Brigitte Bardot's death at age 91. Despite the reproaches made in this 2022 letter, Bernard d'Ormale remained by his wife's side during her final years and until her death.

The publication of this letter also comes amid revelations about the actress's private life. On Tuesday, 19 particularly intimate love letters addressed to Jacques Charrier were offered at auction at Christie's . Estimated at between €100,000 and €150,000, this correspondence ultimately failed to find a buyer, with bidding stopping at €55,000 excluding fees.

La Madrague at the heart of a conflict between the widower and the Foundation

The revelation of this letter came at a time when relations between Bernard d'Ormale and the Brigitte Bardot Foundation have deteriorated significantly since the actress's death. The main point of contention concerns La Madrague, the famous Saint-Tropez property where the couple had lived for several decades.

Brigitte Bardot had donated this house to her Foundation. She had also stipulated, in a notarized document, that the property be vacated by all its occupants within six months of her death. This provision directly concerned Bernard d'Ormale, who wished to continue living there.

In late October, the actress's widower denounced the conditions under which he had been forced to leave the premises. The Foundation, now headed by Max Guazzini, responded that it was solely carrying out the wishes of its founder.

In a statement released Tuesday, the organization confirmed that Bernard d'Ormale had been able to return to La Madrague the previous week to retrieve some personal belongings. The Foundation now considers the dispute concerning his departure to be closed.

An inventory of La Madrague and an ongoing inheritance process are underway.

This Wednesday, an inventory of the assets at La Madrague is being carried out as part of the estate settlement. François-Xavier Kelidjian, Brigitte Bardot's executor, is expected to participate in these operations alongside representatives of the Foundation.

The inheritance is also to be the subject of a notary appointment on November 9, which is to be attended by Nicolas Charrier, Brigitte Bardot's only son, born from her marriage to Jacques Charrier.

The Brigitte Bardot Foundation, designated as her sole heir, is to continue the animal protection activities to which the former actress dedicated the second part of her life. Created in 1986 and recognized as a public benefit organization in 1992, it is now headed by Max Guazzini.

Bernard d'Ormale, aged 85, thus finds himself confronted both with the financial consequences of his wife's estate and with the disclosure of particularly painful marital grievances. The letter, dated November 2022, the authenticity of which he now questions, was made public nearly four years after it was written and ten months after Brigitte Bardot's death.