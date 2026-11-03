Jeanne Mas denounces the relentless attacks against Brigitte Bardot after her death: "How far will this public airing of grievances go?"

Jeanne Mas strongly denounced on Tuesday the revelations and publications concerning Brigitte Bardot. In a lengthy message posted on X, the singer railed against the attacks targeting the actress's memory, the accusations leveled against her Foundation, and the disclosure of her private correspondence. She accused those responsible for these publications of seeking to tarnish her image and turn her private life into a spectacle.

"What is being inflicted today on the memory of Brigitte Bardot is pure indecency."

Jeanne Mas didn't mince words. While several recent publications have brought Brigitte Bardot's private life and the workings of her Foundation back into the spotlight, the singer of " En rouge et noir" publicly defended her. She denounced a series of revelations and reports that she considers disrespectful to the memory of the former actress.

"What is being inflicted on Brigitte Bardot's memory today is pure indecency ," she wrote on her X account, before continuing: "Multiplying the accusatory stories against her Foundation, revealing her letters, extracting a few sentences from their context to create sensationalism, scheduling photo reports to tarnish her image... How far will this campaign of exposure go?"

This stance comes in particular following revelations concerning the private correspondence of Brigitte Bardot, who died on December 28, 2025. A handwritten letter addressed in November 2022 to her last husband, Bernard d'Ormale, revealed the difficulties of their married life. Meanwhile, 19 love letters written to Jacques Charrier were offered at auction at Christie's this Tuesday. Estimated at between €100,000 and €150,000, they remained unsold after bidding stopped at €55,000 excluding fees.

These publications also coincide with tensions between Bernard d'Ormale and the Brigitte Bardot Foundation regarding the actress's estate and her property, La Madrague. The Foundation maintains that it is carrying out its founder's last wishes and disputes the accusations levelled against its management.

Jeanne Mas accuses certain media outlets of turning her private life into a spectacle.

In the rest of her message, Jeanne Mas directly attacks those who expose Brigitte Bardot's personal life. She accuses them of digging into her past, multiplying assumptions, and making public intimate wounds.

"To make a spectacle of her private life, to distort her life with assumptions, to search her house, to display her wounds to feed the unhealthy curiosity of some. Is this what you choose to remember about a woman who gave so much to others?" she exclaimed indignantly.

The singer continues with a new question: "Is her fight being overshadowed by an investigation into her private life?"

Jeanne Mas is referring here to Brigitte Bardot's commitment to animal welfare. After leaving the film industry in 1973, the former actress gradually dedicated her life to this cause. In 1986, she created the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, recognized as a public interest organization in 1992, to combat animal abuse, abandonment, and certain farming and slaughter practices.

Over the decades, Brigitte Bardot had launched numerous campaigns, made numerous public appearances, and sent many letters to French and foreign political leaders. She notably fought against seal hunting, denounced the fur trade, and called for better protection of domestic and wild animals.

"She is not even granted the rest and peace to which she is entitled."

Jeanne Mas concludes her post with a tribute to Brigitte Bardot, recalling her anger at stupidity and hypocrisy. She laments that the controversies continue to surround her memory : "This world revolted her, stupidity irritated her, hypocrisy exasperated her, and today, when she is finally free from what caused her so much suffering, she is not even granted the rest and peace to which she is entitled."