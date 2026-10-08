"One must be responsible for one's actions": Sophie Marceau breaks silence on the Patrick Bruel case and reveals they have been estranged for 12 years

Sophie Marceau spoke out about the rape and sexual violence allegations against Patrick Bruel. In an interview with Paris Match, the 59-year-old actress reveals that she has not spoken to the singer since their film collaboration in 2014. While regretting their falling out, she calls for the women accusing the artist to be heard and reminds that fame cannot justify possible abuses.

Sophie Marceau reveals she has been estranged from Patrick Bruel since 2014

Sophie Marceau and Patrick Bruel co-starred in the film Tu veux ou tu veux pas, directed by Tonie Marshall and released in 2014. In this romantic comedy, Patrick Bruel plays Lambert, a former sex addict turned marriage counselor, while Sophie Marceau plays Judith, a seductive woman who comes to work alongside him. However, their collaboration did not end on the best terms.

Asked about her relationship with the singer, the actress explains: « I have known Patrick for a very long time. Together, we only did this film and I got a bit upset with him at the end, but absolutely not over things like that. »

Sophie Marceau clarifies that their disagreement had nothing to do with the sexual violence allegations currently made against Patrick Bruel. She also admits to regretting this break: « We have been estranged since then and I regret it. »

« These women must be heard and justice must be served »

The actress, who says she is following the judicial case, nevertheless wishes to express her solidarity with the women who have denounced the alleged actions of her former partner. She hopes their testimonies will be examined within the framework of the ongoing judicial procedures: « But these women must be heard and justice must be served for those who ask for it. »

Sophie Marceau also discusses the consequences that early fame and considerable success can have on an artist’s behavior. She believes it can be difficult not to lose one’s mind when experiencing such notoriety at a young age. But in her view, this explanation does not justify possible abusive behavior: « But that does not authorize committing abuses. One must be responsible for one’s actions, because sooner or later one must face them. » The actress demands that the accusations be examined by the justice system, without asserting that the alleged facts against the singer are established.

An old joke by Patrick Bruel about Sophie Marceau resurfaces

This statement also follows the reappearance of several interview excerpts from 2014, when Sophie Marceau and Patrick Bruel were promoting Tu veux ou tu veux pas.

At the time, invited on Vivement dimanche with Michel Drucker, Patrick Bruel joked about the difficulties encountered during filming. According to him, the hardest part was « resisting Sophie Marceau » for several weeks.

With the accusations now targeting the singer, this old statement has been widely commented on social media. Sophie Marceau refuses to attribute a different meaning to it than it had at the time: « If I had something to say, I would have said it. I already did when I was bothered. »

The actress also calls for caution regarding archives circulating on the Internet: « Let’s be wary of things taken out of context. » She notably recounts discovering a retouched film poster showing the two actors in a « very ambiguous » position, unrelated to the original poster.

Patrick Bruel faced with a multiplication of accusations

The number of accusations against Patrick Bruel has significantly increased, with 31 accusations recorded as of July. Since March 2026, several dozen women have reported alleged incidents spanning nearly three decades, notably in professional contexts, during filming, concerts, or festivals.

On June 10, 2026, after 48 hours in custody, the singer was indicted in Nanterre in four cases concerning alleged rape, attempted rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment. The incidents examined notably concern Neuilly-sur-Seine in 2008, Brussels in 2010, Perpignan and Ajaccio in 2019.

Patrick Bruel was also placed under the status of assisted witness in four other cases. Released under judicial supervision, some of his restrictions were eased in September, notably regarding his travel abroad.

The 67-year-old singer denies the accusations against him. His lawyers specifically refute any violence or coercion. He benefits from the presumption of innocence.

Meanwhile, new testimonies about his alleged behavior towards women backstage have been made public in recent months. The professional consequences of this case are also significant: his tour was canceled and his planned concert at Stade de France in 2028 now appears compromised.

Sophie Marceau refuses to link their falling out to the accusations

Reflecting on their 12-year-old disagreement, Sophie Marceau carefully distinguishes her personal experience from the facts denounced by the complainants. She does not claim to have been a victim of Patrick Bruel nor to have witnessed behaviors comparable to those currently examined by the justice system.

The actress nevertheless maintains her demand: the women who have spoken out must be able to have their accusations heard and obtain a judicial response. As for Patrick Bruel, her former film partner, she reminds that success and fame do not exempt anyone from their responsibilities.