Selma Blair arrested after chaotic flight: flight attendant bitten, police officer and nurse assaulted

American actress Selma Blair, 54, was arrested at New York’s JFK airport following serious incidents aboard a Delta Air Lines flight. The star of Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde and Hellboy is accused of hitting one flight attendant, biting another, and attempting to open a door of the aircraft mid-flight. Her behavior was also reportedly violent towards a police officer and a nurse after landing.

One flight attendant bitten, another hit: panic aboard Delta flight 938

The events occurred Sunday evening aboard flight DL938 from Los Angeles to New York. While the plane was in flight, Selma Blair reportedly began to exhibit aggressive behavior, requiring intervention from the cabin crew.

The actress allegedly tried to open a plane door before physically attacking two crew members. She reportedly punched one flight attendant and bit another, causing injuries that required medical attention. The attempted door opening remains to be confirmed, as Delta Air Lines stated they found no evidence of it.

Faced with the violent situation, crew members had to restrain Selma Blair until landing. The captain requested police and medical teams to be present upon arrival.

Radio communications from the pilot reported a nosebleed and bite marks. The plane ultimately reached John F. Kennedy Airport around 11 p.m., without operational delay, where law enforcement awaited the actress.

Selma Blair also allegedly struck a police officer and a nurse

The case did not end at landing. After being apprehended by New York and New Jersey Port Authority police, Selma Blair was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for examinations.

During transport, she allegedly violently kicked a policewoman who was trying to secure her to a stretcher. According to court documents, the kicks struck the officer’s face, neck, and chest, causing significant pain and swelling.

Once at the hospital, the actress also reportedly kicked a nurse attending to her in the chest. These two alleged assaults have led to separate criminal charges from those involving the cabin crew.

Charged with assault, she pleads not guilty

On Monday, Selma Blair appeared before a Queens court in New York, where she was charged with two counts of second-degree assault related to the police officer and nurse. The actress pleaded not guilty, while her lawyers argued the behavior was involuntary due to a medical issue.

The judge set bail at $20,000 cash or $60,000 bond. Selma Blair was then released on bail and must appear again on January 19, 2027.

Meanwhile, the FBI is investigating the alleged violence during the flight. The actress has received notification of federal assault charges aboard an aircraft, a separate proceeding from the New York State case.

Delta Air Lines has strongly condemned violent behavior aboard its aircraft. The company stated: « Delta enforces zero tolerance for any disruptive or illegal behavior, as the safety of our passengers and crew always comes first. »

The airline had previously faced another incident involving passengers bitten and hit mid-flight in March 2025, when a man had to be restrained aboard a flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles.

Her lawyer cites a medical emergency related to her multiple sclerosis

Following her arrest, Selma Blair’s representatives explained her behavior resulted from a health issue. Her spokesperson said: « Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the behavior she is accused of. Upon landing, she immediately received medical care and her condition is currently stable. »

The actress suffers from multiple sclerosis diagnosed in 2018, a chronic neurological disease she regularly discusses publicly. She has participated in several disability awareness campaigns and spoken about the physical challenges she faces daily.

In court, her lawyer Shawn Barnes provided further details. According to him, Selma Blair had missed several doses of treatment intended to control her neurological symptoms and had hit her head during the flight. He also mentioned significant fatigue from her filming schedule and effects of altitude.

The defense believes these combined circumstances caused a state of severe confusion and disorientation. The lawyer stated: « This was not an intentional assault. » These medical explanations currently represent the defense’s version, without definitively establishing the cause of her behavior.

A prior incident on a plane in 2016

This is not the first time Selma Blair has been involved in an air travel incident. In June 2016, while traveling between Cancún, Mexico, and Los Angeles with her young son, she suffered a crisis during which she made incoherent statements and shouted aboard the plane.

Upon arrival, she had to be assisted by emergency responders and evacuated on a stretcher. The actress later publicly apologized, explaining she had mixed alcohol with medication, which caused a loss of control over her behavior.

She then admitted: « It made me lose consciousness and led me to say and do things I deeply regret. »

Ten years later, the situation is now judicial. While the injuries to crew members and the actress’s arrest are established, the precise circumstances of the alleged violence and the role of her health condition remain central to the proceedings against her.