New legal setback for Francis Lalanne. The 68-year-old singer was sentenced this Thursday to 6 months suspended prison for family abandonment, in a case of unpaid child support. He will also have to pay 6,500 euros in damages to his former partner, Alice Poussin. A decision that the artist, now a declared candidate for the 2027 presidential election, has decided to contest by appealing.

Six months suspended prison and 6,500 euros in damages

The Aix-en-Provence criminal court found Francis Lalanne guilty of family abandonment for failing to meet his financial obligations towards his former partner, cellist Alice Poussin. The couple had a daughter, Léïah, born in 2019, before separating in a particularly contentious context.

The court imposed a six-month prison sentence with a simple suspension. The singer was also ordered to pay 6,500 euros in damages to his former partner, with provisional enforcement, meaning this provision must generally be applied even if an appeal has been filed.

Under French law, the offense of family abandonment is constituted when a person remains more than two months without fully fulfilling a financial obligation provided by a court decision or enforceable title. Article 227-3 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment and a 15,000 euro fine.

Francis Lalanne contests the decision and appeals

Through his lawyer, Me Emmanuel Ludot, Francis Lalanne has stated that he contests this conviction. His defense considers that the conflict with Alice Poussin cannot be reduced to the sole issue of unpaid child support.

The lawyer declared: « The context is much more complicated. Between them, there is a heavy litigation, notably because she did not present the child to him for a long period. » He notably highlights the difficulties his client has encountered in exercising his relationship with their daughter.

Regarding the amounts claimed, Me Emmanuel Ludot states that Francis Lalanne would have already given a sum of money to his former partner, with the intention of fulfilling his financial obligations. « A capital has been paid, we appealed so that the justice takes it into account », he explained.

These arguments will now have to be examined within the appeal procedure. The conviction pronounced at first instance is therefore not final.

A previous conviction for theft and damage

A legal dispute has opposed Francis Lalanne and Alice Poussin for several years. In March 2025, the singer had already been convicted by the Aix-en-Provence criminal court for theft and damage committed against his former partner.

The case notably concerned an incident in January 2023, during which Francis Lalanne took Alice Poussin’s mobile phone to check its content before returning it to her. He was also accused of damaging a door of the building where the young woman lived, in February of the same year.

The court imposed a fine of 120 days at 10 euros each, representing a total amount of 1,200 euros. This procedure was separate from the one that led to his conviction for family abandonment.

In 2023, Alice Poussin also filed two complaints against her former partner, notably for domestic violence, harassment, and trespassing. The singer was held in custody for two days, but these two complaints were ultimately dismissed.

A conviction during the presidential campaign

This new legal case arises as Francis Lalanne has officially announced his candidacy for the 2027 presidential election. Last August, the performer of On se retrouvera announced his intention to run for the Élysée with the support of the France Libre movement, which notably advocates national sovereignty, justice reform, and the development of direct democracy.

The singer also maintains close political ties with Dieudonné, whom he mentioned as a possible Prime Minister in case of victory. The two men had already attempted an electoral breakthrough during the 2024 legislative elections in Guadeloupe, where they ran in two different constituencies.

Could his conviction prevent him from running in 2027?

The sentence pronounced on October 8 does not automatically make Francis Lalanne ineligible. A suspended prison sentence alone does not entail a ban on running for election. No additional penalty of ineligibility has been mentioned in the available information regarding this judgment.

However, the singer will have to clear another hurdle to participate in the 2027 presidential election: collecting the 500 sponsorships from elected officials required by the Constitution. These signatures must come from at least 30 departments or overseas collectivities, with a maximum of 10% of sponsorships from the same territory.

Meanwhile, Francis Lalanne remains engaged in ongoing legal proceedings. His appeal should allow a new examination of the case, notably the arguments of his defense concerning the sums he claims to have already paid to his former partner.