Meghan Markle: Her father officially charged with possession of child pornography; he faces up to 20 years in prison per charge.

The American justice system has taken another step forward in the Thomas Markle case. Meghan Markle 's father , the wife of Prince Harry, was formally indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Los Angeles , California, on two counts of possessing child pornography. The 82-year-old is currently incarcerated in Florida and is expected to be transferred to California in the coming weeks. He faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the two charges against him.

Two charges and photographs involving children under 12 years old

The federal indictment accuses Thomas Markle of knowingly possessing photographic negatives containing images of child sexual abuse on October 30 and November 4. At least one of these images involves a child under the age of 12.

During searches of two storage units that Thomas Markle had rented in Los Angeles for nearly twenty years, FBI agents seized dozens of slides, negatives, and photographs. Some of the images allegedly show Thomas Markle himself with naked young girls.

Denounced by his own son

The case broke last October when Thomas Markle Jr., Meghan Markle's half-brother, claimed to have discovered hundreds, if not thousands, of child pornography images among his father's belongings in his former residence in Cebu, Philippines.

He then alerted the Philippine authorities and the FBI, before providing investigators with information about the storage units rented by his father in California.

Thomas Markle was arrested on November 6 at a senior living facility in Florida, where he had been residing since returning to the United States.

With his electronic bracelet removed, Thomas Markle sent back to prison

Initially placed under house arrest with electronic monitoring, Meghan Markle's father was returned to custody after removing his electronic bracelet.

A federal judge had also ordered a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether the octogenarian, who mentioned memory loss, was able to understand the accusations against him.

The psychiatrist who examined him concluded that he was exaggerating his memory problems and comprehension difficulties in order to avoid criminal prosecution. Thomas Markle was declared fit to stand trial.

Meghan Markle had been alerted as early as 2018

During the initial revelations in October, Meghan Markle explained that she had distanced herself from her father as early as 2018 due to particularly serious accusations.

The Duchess of Sussex said she was "deeply upset" and expressed her support for children who may have been victims of her father.

She also revealed that in 2019 she had received, through the British royal family's protection services, a letter containing "disturbing and unsettling" accusations against Thomas Markle.

Meghan Markle had decided never to allow her father to meet her two children, Archie and Lilibet, in order to protect them.

British police also in the crosshairs

The case also led to an investigation into the conduct of the British police. Scotland Yard admitted that it had not passed on the information contained in the letter received in 2019 to other relevant authorities.

The independent body responsible for overseeing the British police must now determine whether any shortcomings were made in the handling of these allegations.

Legal action is also being considered in the Philippines.

In the United States, Thomas Markle's legal troubles are far from over. On November 18, Philippine police requested his indictment for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Mexican authorities also raided a storage unit he was renting in their territory, where he had lived before moving to the Philippines.

Thomas Markle must now appear before a federal court in Los Angeles. He remains presumed innocent until proven guilty.