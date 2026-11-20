Rosalie van Breemen is accused of distorting the truth about the birth of her daughter Anouchka Delon. While Alain Delon’s former partner recounts in her book Amour fou that she was abandoned by the actor at the time of her delivery, a close associate of the actor offers a radically different version. According to him, Rosalie van Breemen hid her pregnancy from Alain Delon for more than four months, who then felt trapped.

Alain Delon absent at Anouchka’s birth: Rosalie van Breemen’s version

In Amour fou, published on November 12 by Robert Laffont editions, Rosalie van Breemen revisits her relationship with Alain Delon, with whom she lived for nearly fifteen years. The former Dutch model notably recounts the painful circumstances of the birth of their daughter Anouchka on November 25, 1990.

According to her testimony, she gave birth alone at the hospital in Gien, Loiret, while Alain Delon was in Paris attending an auction. The actor had promised to join her during the night but ultimately never came.

Rosalie van Breemen claims that Alain Delon then waited a week before meeting their daughter, and two months before officially recognizing her. She explains that she never truly forgave him for this attitude. She also asserts that the actor minimized her loneliness in the maternity ward by pointing out that women of firefighters or gendarmes also gave birth without their partners.

“She hid her pregnancy from him for more than four months”

But this Friday, a close associate of Alain Delon interviewed by Voici contests this account of events. According to him, the actor was deeply upset upon discovering that Rosalie van Breemen had concealed her pregnancy from him for over four months.

Contrary to the former model’s claims, Alain Delon did not originally want this child. The actor experienced this pregnancy as a betrayal and felt “trapped” by his partner.

This close associate believes that Alain Delon’s distant behavior at Anouchka’s birth was not due to disinterest in his daughter, but to the anger he felt towards Rosalie van Breemen. The two-month delay before officially recognizing the child was, according to him, a way to punish what he considered a “betrayal”.

A version that contradicts Rosalie van Breemen’s statements

These claims directly contradict those made by Rosalie van Breemen during the promotion of her book. Invited on the set of C à vous, she notably asserted that Anouchka’s birth was wanted and planned. She explained being surprised by Alain Delon’s reaction, which she attributed to a form of panic about the arrival of the child.

The accusations from the close associate do not directly question the actor’s absence at the hospital but contest the reasons for his behavior and, above all, the allegedly desired nature of this pregnancy. No independent evidence to settle the two versions has been made public.

Rosalie van Breemen’s book continues to spark controversy

Since the release of Amour fou, Rosalie van Breemen’s revelations have provoked many reactions. The actor’s former partner also makes serious accusations of domestic violence, detailed in her confessions about the blows and threats she claims to have suffered.

These statements notably brought back into focus the particularly harsh remarks made by Alain-Fabien Delon about his mother.

The close associate of Alain Delon who now contests Rosalie van Breemen’s testimony also reproaches her for waiting twenty-four years after their separation to publicly tell this story. Alain Delon, who died on August 18, 2024, at the age of 88, can no longer respond to his former partner’s claims.