Suicide of Julie Ollivier, accuser of Cauet: Flavie Flament horrified, "It's the price of speaking out"

Flavie Flament expressed her deep emotion following the suicide of Julie Ollivier, the first woman to file rape charges against Sébastien Cauet. Invited on France Inter, the France Télévisions presenter paid tribute to the 28-year-old woman, who died on November 2. She denounced the suffering that women who report sexual violence may face, while recalling the weight of others’ judgment and the accusations they may be subjected to. Sébastien Cauet, under formal investigation since May 2024, denies the allegations against him and remains presumed innocent.

Flavie Flament shaken by Julie Ollivier’s death

Guest of Sonia Devillers on France Inter, Flavie Flament was presenting her new book, La Parole, scheduled for publication on November 17 by Flammarion editions. But the interview quickly took a particularly painful turn when the journalist mentioned Julie Ollivier’s death.

« Speech has a price, current events have just reminded us, it is paid with a life », declared the presenter at the start of her intervention.

Sonia Devillers then broadcast an excerpt from Julie Ollivier’s testimony, recorded on November 29, 2023, on the set of Touche pas à mon poste !. The young woman spoke about the facts she accused Sébastien Cauet of, but also the feeling of guilt she experienced for maintaining contact with him after the alleged assaults.

« Because I went back, because we kept contact despite everything. And that’s what people can’t understand. It’s called control », she explained at the time.

Listening to this excerpt deeply moved Flavie Flament, who thanked Sonia Devillers for broadcasting these words.

« This news absolutely horrified me »

Flavie Flament then spoke about Sébastien Cauet’s judicial situation, currently a presenter on Europe 2. Sonia Devillers reminded that he has neither been tried nor convicted and benefits from the presumption of innocence.

« And he is on air », emphasized Flavie Flament, before stressing the presenter’s formal investigation.

The former Télématin presenter mainly wanted to recall the difficulties Julie Ollivier faced since speaking out publicly. She regretted that the young woman’s death did not provoke more reactions.

« I am very touched that you speak about Julie because few people do », she confided. She then expressed her horror at this death: « This news absolutely horrified me ».

For Flavie Flament, Julie Ollivier’s death recalls the sometimes dramatic consequences of the public exposure of women who denounce sexual violence. She notably mentioned the weight of comments, doubts, and questions about the behavior of complainants.

Julie Ollivier had accused Cauet of rapes committed while she was a minor

As we reported in our previous article on Julie Ollivier’s suicide, the young woman filed a complaint in November 2023 against Sébastien Cauet. She accused the presenter of raping her for the first time in November 2014, in Geneva, when she was 16 years old. She also denounced other incidents, notably in March 2022 in Paris.

Her complaint triggered the opening of a judicial investigation and led other women to also report incidents attributed to the presenter.

In May 2024, Sébastien Cauet was placed under formal investigation for several rapes and one sexual assault involving four women, three of whom were minors at the time of the alleged acts. He was also formally investigated for corruption of minors in the case concerning Julie Ollivier.

The presenter has always denied these accusations. He has not been convicted in this case and remains presumed innocent.

In July 2025, Julie Ollivier also filed complaints for cyberharassment, invasion of privacy, violation of the secrecy of the investigation, and concealment. Sébastien Cauet, for his part, filed several complaints against her, notably for defamation and cyberharassment.

« I had to sacrifice part of my speech to be heard »

During her interview, Flavie Flament drew a parallel between Julie Ollivier’s testimony and her own experience of sexual violence.

The presenter explained that she herself long feared not being believed if she revealed all the assaults she claims to have suffered. She notably returned to the choices made during the writing of her book Consolation, published in 2016.

« I had to sacrifice part of my speech to be sure to be heard », she explained.

She notably described the mechanism of guilt that victims may face when they maintain relationships with a person they accuse of sexual violence.

Flavie Flament denounced this tendency to question victims’ behavior rather than the facts they report. She recalled that a person who is a victim of assault can maintain ties with their alleged aggressor, notably in a context of control.

The presenter also explained that sexual violence can permanently alter self-confidence and the ability to distinguish dangerous situations.

Julie Ollivier’s family wants to continue the legal fight

Julie Ollivier’s death was announced on Friday, November 6, by the association MeTooMedia, engaged in the fight against sexist and sexual violence in media and culture.

The young woman, aged 28, had been supported by the association since she spoke out. Her death caused strong emotion among those who supported her in her legal proceedings.

Her lawyer, Me Helin Köse, praised her client’s courage, who maintained her accusations despite the difficulties encountered since filing her complaint.

Julie Ollivier’s family announced that they wish to continue the procedure initiated against Sébastien Cauet and to become a civil party in the judicial investigation conducted in Paris.

On October 14, the presenter was questioned by the investigating judge in charge of the case. It was his first substantive interrogation since his formal investigation in May 2024.

The judicial procedure continues after Julie Ollivier’s death, while Sébastien Cauet continues to deny the accusations against him.