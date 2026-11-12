FIFA: Gianni Infantino faces a lawsuit in the United States; his housekeeper was allegedly paid by the federation.

Gianni Infantino is facing a lawsuit in the United States concerning the employment status of a housekeeper at his Miami home, allegedly paid by FIFA. The accusations raise questions about tax and immigration irregularities, while FIFA denies any wrongdoing and denounces a smear campaign against its president.

Another embarrassing affair for Gianni Infantino . A complaint has been filed with the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requesting an investigation into the employment and compensation of a housekeeper working at the FIFA president's Miami residence. The allegations claim that this employee was paid by an organization affiliated with FIFA while performing exclusively private tasks for Infantino and his wife, Leena.

The complaint, filed by American lawyer Abed Ayoub, also raises questions about the employee's tax returns, payroll documents, and immigration status. If the allegations are proven, FIFA could lose its tax-exempt status in the United States.

A housekeeper paid by a FIFA-affiliated organization?

At the center of this case is Yajarlin del Socorro Fernandez, a 33-year-old Nicaraguan national who allegedly worked at the Infantino couple's home in a luxury residential building in Miami . According to several internal documents made public, this woman was officially employed by FIFA (Americas), Inc., an American entity of the International Federation of Association Football.

An internal letter dated January 7, 2026 confirms his full-time employment between August 1, 2024 and October 31, 2025. The document therefore attests to the existence of a contractual relationship with the American structure of FIFA , without establishing on its own the exact nature of the tasks performed.

The complaint, however, alleges that the woman performed "exclusively domestic tasks" for Gianni Infantino and his wife, while receiving remuneration or benefits from an entity linked to FIFA.

The plaintiffs are asking, in particular, to determine whether the organization's financial resources were used to cover personal expenses of its president, and whether these payments were properly declared.

With the US tax authorities seized, FIFA risks losing its tax exemption.

The report sent to the IRS is based on a specific question: can an organization benefiting from a tax exemption use its resources to finance domestic services for the personal benefit of its leader?

In the United States, FIFA benefits from a tax status under section 501(c)(4) of the Federal Income Tax Code. This regime applies in particular to certain organizations pursuing objectives of collective, educational, or social interest.

The complaint alleges that FIFA officials abused their status by allowing the funding of private services. It calls for a review of contracts, salaries, tax returns, and immigration documents to determine who actually employed the individual and who financially supported her services.

If the US administration were to open an investigation and conclude that sufficiently serious irregularities had occurred, the continuation of this tax exemption could be called into question. At this stage, no IRS decision finding any violation has been announced.

A work permit obtained after the alleged intervention of a close associate of Donald Trump

The case also has a migration aspect. Yajarlin del Socorro Fernandez reportedly lost his work permit in June 2025, following the Trump administration's elimination of a humanitarian program that allowed certain Nicaraguan nationals to reside and work temporarily in the United States.

However, the documents made public indicate that she would have remained an employee of FIFA (Americas) until October 31, 2025, several months after this dismissal.

Gianni Infantino and his entourage then reportedly approached Carlos Cordeiro, former president of the United States Soccer Federation and advisor to the White House working group in charge of the World Cup, to facilitate obtaining a new authorization.

According to the allegations, Carlos Cordeiro used his contacts within the U.S. government to interfere in the employee's case. A different address than her actual residence and workplace was also allegedly used in certain administrative procedures.

In January 2026, Yajarlin del Socorro Fernandez finally obtained a new C11 category work permit. The circumstances of this issuance raise questions, but no illegal preferential treatment has been officially established.

These accusations affect a leader whose close ties to Donald Trump have been regularly highlighted, particularly during preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA categorically denies the allegations and denounces a campaign against its president.

In response to the accusations, FIFA denies any irregular payment of Gianni Infantino's domestic expenses. A spokesperson asserts that "the FIFA president personally pays all his household staff" and maintains that the leader's private affairs should not be publicly exposed.

The agency also asserts that it complies with applicable US employment and immigration laws. It rejects accusations of irregularities concerning its employees' work permits.

In a broader response, FIFA denounces a persistent campaign aimed at undermining its president. It states that it accepts legitimate controls, but refuses to allow accusations it considers false to be presented as established facts.

The federation assures that it will continue to challenge information that it considers inaccurate or misleading.

Nearly $4 million in US taxes already covered by FIFA

This new complaint comes at a time when the financial and tax advantages granted to Gianni Infantino are already the subject of controversy.

Internal documents revealed that FIFA had covered nearly $4 million in US taxes owed by its president for the years 2024, 2025 and 2026. This mechanism was based on a tax equalization scheme initially designed for employees working temporarily abroad.

Administrative officials within the federation had expressed reservations about its application to the president, who holds the status of an elected official. FIFA nevertheless maintains that internal rules and legal obligations have been respected.

At the same time, Gianni Infantino has to deal with the consequences of the FIFA Forward Enterprise project, which planned to open up part of the commercial activities related to international competitions to private investors.

This initiative had provoked particularly strong opposition from UEFA and several European federations before being abandoned. In France, Philippe Diallo , president of the FFF, had also announced a breakdown of confidence with Gianni Infantino.

The US Congress begins to examine the cases surrounding Infantino

In the United States, controversies surrounding FIFA's governance are now attracting the attention of Democratic political leaders.

A spokesperson for Representative Jamie Raskin, a prominent Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee , indicated that the developments concerning FIFA and its president were being carefully reviewed. He clarified, however, that the committee had not requested any specific documents regarding the housekeeper.

For now, the complaint filed with the IRS does not mean that a tax investigation has been officially opened. If the administration decides to act on the report, the investigations could last several months, and their findings would not necessarily be made public.

This affair comes as Gianni Infantino prepares for his re-election as FIFA president, in the vote scheduled for March 18, 2027, in Rabat, Morocco . His candidacy now faces growing opposition and the search for potential rivals to challenge him for the presidency.