United States: Donald Trump appoints Palantir executive to lead federal cybersecurity agency

The White House announced on Monday, November 9, 2026, the appointment of Michael LoSapio as head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the U.S. agency responsible for protecting civilian networks and critical infrastructure against cyberattacks. Currently the chief information security officer at Palantir, he must obtain Senate confirmation before officially assuming his duties.

The Donald Trump administration intends to entrust the leadership of its main civilian cybersecurity agency to a professional from the private technology sector. Michael LoSapio, chief information security officer at Palantir Technologies, was designated on Monday to lead CISA, which operates under the supervision of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The agency is notably responsible for coordinating the protection of federal civilian computer networks and strengthening the resilience of essential infrastructures in sensitive sectors such as energy, transportation, communications, and public services.

This appointment comes at a particularly delicate time for the institution. CISA has not had a Senate-confirmed director for nearly twenty-two months and is currently operating under the interim leadership of Nick Andersen. According to Reuters, its workforce has decreased by about one-third since Donald Trump’s return to the White House in January 2025. The agency must simultaneously face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, notably with the development of artificial intelligence systems capable of automating certain IT operations. Several significant breaches involving U.S. federal agencies have also been revealed in recent months.

An appointment illustrating the convergence of technology and national security

The choice of Michael LoSapio highlights the growing role of major technology companies in U.S. security policies. Palantir specializes in data analysis, software for public institutions, and applications used in defense and intelligence sectors. Its technologies are employed to process and exploit large volumes of information. The appointment of one of its executives to lead CISA could thus promote an approach more focused on advanced threat analysis, automation, and cooperation with private companies.

However, this proximity raises several questions regarding the independence of public action, conflict of interest management, and the protection of sensitive data. The future director will need to work with federal administrations, local authorities, and numerous companies operating critical infrastructures. His appointment must still be reviewed by the Senate, which may question Michael LoSapio about his experience, priorities, and the guarantees he intends to provide. In a context of increasing cyberattacks, the next CISA leader will above all need to demonstrate his ability to strengthen U.S. cybersecurity defenses with constrained human and budgetary resources.