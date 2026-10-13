Dramatic Turn at FIFA: Arsène Wenger May Challenge Gianni Infantino and Jeopardize His Reelection

Gianni Infantino could face an unexpected opponent in the upcoming FIFA presidential election. While the Italo-Swiss leader, in power since 2016, is going through a turbulent period, the name Arsène Wenger is now circulating among potential challengers. The former Arsenal coach, now FIFA’s global football development director, could be called upon to unite opponents against the incumbent president.

The election, scheduled for March 18, 2027, in Rabat, Morocco, was initially expected to allow Gianni Infantino to secure a new term without much difficulty. But the opposition undermining his presidency has significantly changed the situation, to the point that several international football leaders are now seeking a figure capable of defeating him.

Arsène Wenger urged to run against his own president

At 76 years old, Arsène Wenger could make an unexpected return to the spotlight, this time within football’s governing bodies. Several officials opposed to Gianni Infantino are considering persuading the Frenchman to run for FIFA presidency, believing he has the reputation and experience needed to unite federations currently divided.

The hypothesis is all the more surprising given that Wenger has worked directly for FIFA since November 2019. After 22 years on Arsenal’s bench, between 1996 and 2018, the Alsatian accepted the role of global football development director, a position to which he was appointed under Infantino’s presidency.

Since his arrival, Wenger has overseen training programs, the development of football academies in about sixty countries, and various projects aimed at improving the game. He also participates in technical discussions regarding football rules, notably with the International Football Association Board.

His potential candidacy would therefore place Gianni Infantino in an unusual position: having to face in the presidential election a leader he himself brought into his organization. For now, however, Wenger has announced no intention to run, and no federation has publicly confirmed support for the Frenchman’s candidacy.

Wenger has already distanced himself from Infantino

Relations between the two men were tested during the summer of 2026, when FIFA was shaken by the FIFA Forward Enterprise project scandal. This operation planned to open part of FIFA’s commercial activities related to competitions to private investors, with an estimated valuation around 20 billion dollars.

The project aimed to raise approximately 4.2 billion dollars through the sale of a minority stake. It sparked strong opposition within international football, with several confederations and federations denouncing the lack of transparency surrounding negotiations and the possible consequences of such an operation on FIFA’s independence.

At the beginning of August, Arsène Wenger publicly stated that he had played no role in developing this initiative. « I did not participate in the development of this strategic plan and learned about this project for the first time through the media », he said in a statement.

The former Arsenal coach also fully supported the abandonment of the operation. « The decision to abandon this project was absolutely necessary and beyond doubt, as I firmly believe in an independent FIFA that serves our sport with commitment, transparency, and integrity », he declared.

These statements marked a public distancing from an initiative defended by FIFA’s presidency. However, they do not, by themselves, constitute a personal opposition declaration to Infantino nor an announcement of candidacy.

Gianni Infantino abandoned by several federations, but still supported in Africa

The crisis caused by FIFA Forward Enterprise had direct consequences on the political support of the incumbent president. UEFA notably hardened its opposition to Gianni Infantino, while several European federations withdrew their support for his reelection.

The French Football Federation also decided to distance itself. In September, the FFF officially withdrew its support for Infantino, with its president Philippe Diallo considering that trust had been broken.

Nevertheless, Gianni Infantino retains considerable support in several regions of the world. On October 8, at a meeting held in Cape Verde, the 54 member federations of the Confederation of African Football announced their unanimous and unconditional support for his reelection.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe justified this decision by the investments made on the continent since Infantino’s arrival in 2016. He notably recalled that the FIFA Forward program had dedicated about 1 billion dollars to African football in ten years, with 124 projects funded.

This block of 54 votes constitutes a significant advantage in an election where each of FIFA’s 211 member associations has one vote. A potential Wenger candidacy would therefore need support well beyond European football alone to hope to sway the vote.

Arsène Wenger is not the only name mentioned to face Infantino

The search for a candidate capable of defeating the incumbent president has already led several leaders to consider different personalities. Concacaf president Victor Montagliani was notably considered a potential opponent before announcing his intention to seek a new term at the head of the North, Central American and Caribbean confederation.

Meanwhile, UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin announced he intends to seek a new mandate leading European football. This decision removes him from the race for FIFA presidency, although his name was among those likely to challenge Infantino.

A former Swiss international, Ramon Vega, announced on October 7 his intention to run. The former Tottenham defender, aged 55, wants to advocate for FIFA governance reform and restore trust among its various components, although he still needs to meet the conditions required to validate his candidacy.

Arsène Wenger could present a different profile, notably due to his international reputation, long coaching career, and knowledge of FIFA’s workings. Former French midfielder Emmanuel Petit, who played under him at Arsenal, has expressed support for the idea of Wenger running for presidency.

Potential opponents of Gianni Infantino still have a few weeks to declare themselves. The deadline for submitting candidacies is set for November 18, 2026, four months before the presidential election on March 18, 2027.

To be valid, a candidacy must have the support of at least five FIFA member associations and meet the eligibility conditions set by the organization’s statutes. However, obtaining these endorsements does not guarantee the ability to defeat Infantino, who maintains a network of support built since his presidency began in February 2016.

The possible entry of Arsène Wenger would nonetheless be a significant event in the election campaign. The Frenchman has worldwide sporting recognition and has held responsibilities within the organization he might be called to lead for seven years.

One essential unknown remains: will Arsène Wenger agree to enter an electoral battle against Gianni Infantino? To date, no official decision has been announced, but his presence among the considered personalities shows that opponents of the incumbent president are now seeking a credible alternative for March 2027.